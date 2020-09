All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KIA Tigers at KT Wiz — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Lightweights, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Nestor Bravo vs. José Gallegos — FS1, 10 p.m.

Jermail Charlo vs. Julian Williams (12/10/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Jermail Charlo vs. Austin Trout (06/09/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Charlo vs. Jackson and Hatley — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

The Journey Charlo — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

BYU Football With Kalani Sitake — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Swiss Ladies Open, Golfpark Holzhäusern, Rotkreuz, Switzerland

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m. (delayed from 9/12/2020)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2016 Ryder Cup-Hazeltine National — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Belmont Park Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

DC & Helwani — ESPN2, midnight

UFC-The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/STO, 6 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — YES/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN2, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at San Diego — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Texas at Arizona — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Mets — Fox Sports Sun/SNY, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City — ESPN2/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Week 13

New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — NBC Sports Boston/TVA Sports, 5 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC — YES2/TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Houston Dynamo — WGN/KTBU, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports North Plus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union — WSTR/WPHL, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Orlando City SC — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls — WBFS/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United — WUXP/WJLA 24/7, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Altitude/NBC Sports California Plus, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy — KMYU/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders — KPDX/KZJO, 10 p.m.

LA FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — YouTube TV/KRCA/TSN1/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Game 4: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat — ESPN, 8:30 p.m. (Miami leads series 2-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Celtics/Heat, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: Week 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Final, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Z: Made for This — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 pm.

Soccer

LaLiga World — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Voices of Change — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports — Vice, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

Hamburg European Open (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/French Open Qualifying — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Playoff: 1st Leg, Ghelamco Arena, Gent, Belgium

KAA Gent vs. Dynamo Kyiv — Galavision, 2:30 p.m./CBS All Access, 3 p.m.

Playoff: 1st Leg, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece

Olympiacos vs. AC Omonia — TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS All Access, 3 p.m.

Playoff: 1st Leg: Aker Stadion, Molde, Norway

Molde FK vs. Ferencváros — CBS All Access, 3 p.m.