All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 18

St. Kilda Saints vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Duke vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

The Citadel at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course), Mamaroneck, NY

1st Round — Golf Channel, 730 a.m.

1st Round — NBC, 2 p.m.

1st Round — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Belmont Park Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

Marseille vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 158

Lima vs. Daley (07/16/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Bellator 164

Koreshkov vs. Lima 2 (11/10/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

DC & Helwani — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month: KOs from Mexico — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 4;30 p.m.

Baltimore at vs. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, MD — MASN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet One/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Philadelphia — MLB Network/SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Boston at Miami — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco vs. Seattle at San Francisco, CA — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Bristol — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics — ESPN, 7 p.m. (Miami leads series 1-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Heat/Celtics, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Thursday Night Football, Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns — NFL Network, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-2)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Voices of Change — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Parco del Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Golden Gala-Pietro Mennea — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

WNBA

Second Round, WNBA Court 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2/TSN5/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN2/Sportsnet 360, 9 p.m.