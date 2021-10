All Times Eastern

College Football

Week 7

Navy at Memphis — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Oregon vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas — Bally Sports, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

TCU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying

Matchday 12

Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Paraguay — Fubo Sports Network 2, 3:50 p.m.

Estadio Metropolitano Robert Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Ecuador — Fubo Sports Network 3, 4:50 p.m.

Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Peru — Fubo Sports Network 4, 7:20 p.m.

Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Venezuela — Fubo Sports Network 3, 7:50 p.m.

Arena da Amazônia, Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil

Brazil vs. Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network 2, 8:20 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Pregame: Matchday 12 — Fubo Sports Network, 3 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Wrap-Up: Matchday 12 — Fubo Sports Network, 10:15 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Andalucia Masters, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

The CJ Cup @ Summit, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, NV

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series New York, Glen Oaks Country Club, Old Westbury, NY

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Friday, delayed)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global: Highlights from 10/8 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Postseason

National League Division Series

Game 5, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants — TBS, 9:07 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

ML Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, midnight

The Postseason Show — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Lyndon Amick — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn — NBA TV/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 6

Thursday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL on Fox Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Arizona at Columbus — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York Rangers — Bally Sports Southwest/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo — TSN2/RDS/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — TVA Sports/MSG Plus/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida — Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa — TSN4/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville — NHL Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

The Point — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

3 Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

3 Day Weekend: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Cooligans: Fernando Fiore — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Quarterfinals 1 & 2/ Women’s Quarterfinals 3 & 4 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.