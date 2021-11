All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Gavitt Tip-Off Games

Ohio State at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

St. Francis-Brooklyn at Penn State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Hartford — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Saginaw Valley at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Greensboro College at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SUNY Poly at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Francis at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

McNeese State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Presentation at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Samford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Morgan State at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Jose State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Southern Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Hampton at East Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Montana at North Dakota — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Xavier (LA) at New Orleans — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

LSU at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montana State at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Webber International at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wright State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Duke — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Formula 1

Qatar Grand Prix, Losail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

European Tour

World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Combate Global: Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2021 BBWAA Most Valuable Player Award — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: MVP Award — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Cleveland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Maine Celtics — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Austin Spurs — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 11

Thursday Night Football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL on Fox Pregame — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Buffalo — Sportsnet 360/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida — MSG Plus/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Toronto — MSG Network/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton — TSN3/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Columbus at Arizona/Winnipeg at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Anaheim/Detroit at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Cooligans: Susannah Collins & Jillian Sakovits — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Singles Round Robin: Alexander Zverev vs. Hubert Hurkacz — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic vs. Ivan Dodig/Filip Polasek — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)