All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

World Welterweight Championship: Crawford vs. Brook, MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In Special — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

Florida Atlantic at Florida International — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota — FS1, 7 p.m.

Eastern Carolina at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Wisconsin at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

ACC Tournament

Semifinals, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Florida State vs. Duke — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Tournament

1st Round, Orange Beach Sportsplex, Orange Beach, AL

Alabama vs. LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Florida — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Kentucky at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Practice 3 — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Qualifying — ESPN2, 6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

1st Round Conclusion — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

2nd Round

Amen Corner — ESPN+/Masters.org, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/Masters.org, 9:45 a.m.

Holes 4, 5 and 6 — ESPN+/Masters.org, 9:55 a.m.

Holes 15 and 16 — ESPN+/Masters.org, 10:15 a.m.

2nd Round — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, noon

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

2nd Round Replay — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Masters 2nd Round Highlights — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Felder vs. Dos Anjos — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

What If?: Draft Stories — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Get to Know: 2020 Draft Prospects — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Get to Know: 2020 Draft Prospects — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight Special: Breakout Players of 2019-20 — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

]The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Swimming

U.S. Open, Multiple Locations

400 meter Freestyle, 200 meter Individual Medley, 50 Meter Freestyle — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

100 Meter Butterfly, 200 meter Freestyle, 100 Meter Breaststroke, 100 Meter Backstroke — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

Sofia Open, Arena Armeec Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria

Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Semifinal 2 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.