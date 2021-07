All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 20

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 11 p.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Collingwood Magpies vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

eSports

SportsCenter: The EA Madden ’22 Ratings Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

EA Sports Madden 21: Draft Edition — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: EA Madden Ratings Week Kickoff Show — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN2/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto — Bally Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Washington — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets — Bally Sports Ohio/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Miami — WPIX/Amazon/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2021 Trade Deadline — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special — ESPN, 2 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew — YES/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta Union — ESPN, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Game Night-Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Draft 2021: Next Steps — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 7

Soccer

Women’s Quarterfinal, International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan

Netherlands vs. United States — NBCSN/Telemundo, 7 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan

Sweden vs. Japan — Universo, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Table Tennis

Men’s, Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan

Bronze Medal and Gold Medal Matches — USA Network, 8:45 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Pool C, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Cherif Younousse/Ahmed Tijan (Qatar) vs. Jacob Gibb/Tri Bourne (United States) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Women’s Pool D, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Ana Patricia Silva Ramos/Rebecca Silva (Brazil) vs. Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (United States) — CNBC/NBC, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

Men’s Pool B, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Russian Olympic Committee vs. France — NBCSN, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s Pool B, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee — CNBC, 10:10 p.m.

Baseball

Group B, Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

United States vs. Israel — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Republic of Korea vs. United States — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Men’s, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Triathlon

Men’s and Women’s, Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan

Mixed Relay — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 8 p.m.

Qualifying Heats and Men’s 10,000m Final — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Archery

Men’s, Yumenoshima Final Field, Tokyo, Japan

Round of 16 Eliminations — CNBC, 9 p.m.

Individual Bronze Medal and Gold Medal Matches — CNBC, 2:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Men’s and Women’s, Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan

Women’s Qualifying — CNBC, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s Qualifying — USA Network, 11 p.m.

Swimming

Men’s and Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Finals: Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle, Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s and Women’s, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Women’s Singles Bronze and Gold Medal Matches, Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match — Olympic Channel, 11 p.m.

Women’s Singles Bronze and Gold Medal Matches, Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match — Olympic Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Fencing

Women’s, Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba, Japan

Sabre Team Semifinals — CNBC, 12:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Water Polo

Men’s Group A, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

United States vs. Hungary — USA Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Trampoline Gymnastics

Men’s, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Final — CNBC, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Diving

Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

3m Springboard Semifinal — USA Network, 2:10 a.m. (Saturday)

Shooting

Men’s and Women’s, Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo and Saitama, Japan

Trap Mixed Team Bronze Medal and Gold Medal Matches — CNBC, 2:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Handball

Women’s Group B, Yoyogi National Stadium, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Russian Olympic Committee vs. France — USA Network, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Men’s Quarterfinal, Miyagi Stadium, Rifu, Japan

Spain vs. Côte d’Ivoire — NBCSN/Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Men’s Quarterfinal, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima, Japan

Japan vs. New Zealand — USA Network, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday, joined in progress)

Men’s Quarterfinal, Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan

Brazil vs. Egypt — Universo, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Rugby Sevens

Women’s, Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Bronze Medal and Gold Medal Matches — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020 — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020 — Universo, 1 p.m.

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Back on the Record With Bob Costas (series premiere) — HBO, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, noon

4th Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Atlanta Open — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.