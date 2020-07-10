All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 6
Fremantle Dockers vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 10:30 p.m.
West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Brotherly Love vs. Golden Eagles — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Red Scare vs. House of ‘Paign — ESPN, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Illinois State at Florida State (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, noon
South Florida at Miami (FL) (02/262020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State (03/04/2020) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
2014 Big XII Tournament
Quarterfinal: Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (03/13/2014) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Iowa State at Kansas (01/29/2014) — ESPNU, noon & midnight
Kentucky at Mississippi (02/18/2014) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin (02/25/2014) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke (03/08/2014) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Alabama (03/02/2014) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College Football
2010 Rose Bowl
Ohio State vs. Oregon (01/01/2010) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.
2011 Rose Bowl
TCU vs. Wisconsin (01/01/2011) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, noon
South Carolina at Texas A&M (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn (11/16/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Boston College (08/31/2019) — ACC Network, midnight
SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
BYU Spors Nation: Reviewables: 2001 Football — BYUtv, noon
SEC Inside: Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, midnight
Cycling
2019 Tour de France
Stage 14: Tarbes to Col de Tourmalet (07/20/2019) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
2008 Tour de France
Stage 17: Embrun to Alpe de Huez (07/23/2008) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2018 Tour de France
Stage 17: Bagnères-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col de Portet (07/25/2018) — NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Formula 1
Pirelli Steiermark Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH
2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Celebrity Golf
American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, South Lake Tahoe, NV
1st Round — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 35
Real Sociedad vs. Grenada — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Best of Combate Américas-2022 — AXS TV, 10 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Jedrzejczyk vs. Andrade (05/13/2017) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
The latest
- NBA on TNT resuming regular shows in July
- Bloomberg tweets story on Minor League Baseball season cancellation with “The MLB has cancelled its entire season”
- YouTube TV is raising its price to $64.99/month
- The NBA plans to have most of its national Turner and ESPN announcers and analysts calling games on-site in Orlando
MLB
2013 World Series
Game 3: Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals (10/26/2013) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
2015 World Series
Game 1: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets (10/27/2015) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
2019 World Series
Game 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/22/2019) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes — ESPN, 9 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY
Race — FS1, 8 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (03/05/2020) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors (10/22/2019) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Team Restart: Toronto Raptors — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NFL
San Francisco at New Orleans Saints (12/08/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Throwback: Monday Night Miracle — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Special Edition — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
NHL
2020 NHL Winter Classic
Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (01/01/2020) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.
2017 Stanley Cup Final
Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (06/11/2017) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
2018 Stanley Cup Final
Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (02/11/2020) — NHL Network, noon
Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens (01/04/2020) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (04/16/1995) — NHL Network, midnight
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:20 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:40 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Fox Sports the Home Game: Matt Leinart and Joel Klatt — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Tennis
UTR Pro Tennis Series
Liga MAPFRE, Centre Municipal de Tennis Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Spain
Day 1 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.