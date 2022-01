All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

American at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Radford — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Florida — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Boston College Louisville — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

LSU at Alabama — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Albany at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Rider at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton — FS1, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois State Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Maryland-Baltimore County at Albany — ESPN+, noon

South Carolina Upstate at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Army at American — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Creighton at Butler — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Ball State — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dayton at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Colorado State at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 22

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 2:25 p.m.

Brentford vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Abu Dhabi Championship, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Haley Moore — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Sophia Popov — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Season Preview — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Celta de Vigo vs. Osasuna — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Valencia vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Heavy Hitters — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Washington — YES/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver — ESPN/Bally Sports SoCal/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Indiana/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Lakeland Magic at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+/Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 19 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers — TNT/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey — Bally Sports Arizona/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group D, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Egypt vs. Sudan — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports Network, 1:50 p.m.

Group D, Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua, Cameroon

Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:55 p.m.

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 22

Fenerbahçe vs. Altay — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6;30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (All Courts) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (All Courts) — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Margaret Court & Rod Laver Arena) — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.