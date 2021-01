All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 8

Temple at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UConn at DePaul — FS1, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s — Week 8

American at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Colorado at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Morehead State at Murray State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler — FloHoops, 6 p.m.

Alcorn State at Grambling State — YouTube, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Networks, 5 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff

National Championship Game, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ohio State Buckeyes — ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

ESPN Megacast

College Football Playoff Live — ESPN2

Skycast — ESPNU

Film Room — ESPNews

Alabama Hometown Radio — SEC Network

Ohio State Hometown Radio — ESPN3

Command Center — ESPN3

DataCenter — ESPN3

Refcast — ESPN3

All-22 — ESPN3

College Football Final — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Championship Pregame — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

CFP Live Pregame — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football Pregame Show — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Championship Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — ESPN, 11:45 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 11:45 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11:45 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Huesca vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: Relief Pitchers — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Cleveland — Fox Sports Southeast (Tennessee)/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte — MSG Network/Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas), 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast (South), 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas — NBA TV/Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento — Fox Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Portland — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Central & Western Division Previews — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Erzurumspor vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:45 a.m.

Ligue 1 – Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, 11:55 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)