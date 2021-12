All Times Eastern



College Basketball

Men’s

Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Kent State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Asbury vs. Bellarmine (at KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+ 7 p.m.

Colgate at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Monmouth at St. John’s — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Denver at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Life Pacific University at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

UConn at Georgia Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

King at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Atlantic at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Montana State Billings at Montana State — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Awards — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Herbie Awards — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Pittsburgh Regional, Fitzgerald Field House, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

BYU vs. Purdue — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Louisville Regional, Freedom Hall, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Louisville vs. Florida — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Madison Regional, Wisconsin Field House, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Baylor vs. Minnesota — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Wisconsin — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Austin Regional, Gregory Gymnasium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Washington vs. Texas — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Nebraska — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Philadelphia — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio — Altitude/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Raptors 905 — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Texas Legends — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 14

Thursday Night Football, U.S.Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings –Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL NFL Thursday Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Columbus — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New York Islanders — Bally Sports South/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NESN, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary — Bally Sports South/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle — TSN3/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California., 10:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at Edmonton/Carolina at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Winnipeg at Seattle/Dallas at Los Angeles/Minnesota at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Trials of Bobby Hoppe — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p,.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

TrueSouth: St. Louis — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group F, Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Villarreal — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 10:30 a.m. (rescheduled from 12/8)

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

UEFA Europa Conference League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group A, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia

Alashkert vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria

LASK vs. HJK — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, Ghelamco Arena, Ghent, Belgium

KAA Gent vs. Flora — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, Stadion FK Partizan, Belgrade, Serbia

Partizan vs. Anorthosis — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria

CSKA-Sofia vs. AS Roma — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Slavutych Arena, Zaporizhia, Ukraine

Zorya Luhasnk vs. Bodø/Glimt — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group D, AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands

AZ Alkmaar vs. Randers — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group D, Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

CFR Cluj vs. Jablonec – Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip’, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Feyenoord vs. Maccabi Haifa — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group E, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Slavia Praha — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group F, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen vs. Solvan Bratislava — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group F, Stadio Toumba, Salonika, Greece

PAOK vs. Lincoln Red Imps — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group G, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stade Rennais — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group G, GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands

Vitesse vs. Mura — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group H, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

FC Basel vs. Qarabağ — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group B, Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain

Real Sociedad vs PSV Eindhoven — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m.

Group C, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

SSC Napoli vs. Leicester City — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group A, Groupama Stadium, Décines, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Rangers — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Stadion Letná, Prague, Czech Republic

Sparta Praha vs. Brøndby — Paramount/TUDNxtra, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, UPC-Arena, Graz, Austria

SK Sturm Graz vs. AS Monaco — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland

Legia Warsaw vs. Spartak Moscow — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 12:45 p.m.

Group D, Bosuilstadion, Antwerp, Belgium

Antwerp vs. Olympiacos — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 12:45 p.m.

Group D, Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadyumu, Istanbul, Turkey

Fenerbahçe vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group E, Orange Vèlodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Lokomotiv Moskva — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group F, Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal

SC Braga vs. FK Crvena zvezda — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group F, Huvepharma Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria

Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group G, Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Ferencváros vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group H, Luminus Arena, Genk, Belgium

KRC Genk vs. Rapid Wien — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group H, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Dinamo Zagreb — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group E, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

SS Lazio vs. Galatasaray — TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, Celtic Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Celtic vs. Real Betis — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.