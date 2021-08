All Times Eastern

College Football

American Athletic Conference Media Days — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

American Athletic Conference Media Days — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: NC State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Copa do Brasil

Round of 16: Leg 2, Estádio Joia da Princesa, Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil

EC Bahia vs. CA Mineiro — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:30 p.m. (aggregate 2-2)

Round of 16: Leg 2, Estádio São Januário, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Vasco da Gama vs. São Paulo — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m. (aggregate 0-2)

ESPN8: The Ocho

2019 World Sign Spinning Championship — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Putt Putt Championships — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

2020 World Death Diving Championship — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Westchester Club, Rye, NY

Round of 64 Matches — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

NYSSS Statue of Liberty Division and Shine Again Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — ESPN/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Minnesota at Cincinnati — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6;30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC — WSBK/WNAC 64.2/WUXP, 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC — WPHL/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC — WGN/YESnetwork.com, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati — MSG Network/WSTR, 8 p.m.

Orlando City vs. Inter MIami — WRBW/WBFS/WTVX/WAMI, 8 p.m.

FC Austin vs. Houston Dynamo — KBVO/KTBU, 9 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas — KZJO/KTXA, 10 p.m.

LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake — Spectrum SportsNet/KMYU, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Women in Wheels — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Salt Lake City Summer League, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

San Antonio vs. Utah Jazz Blue — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/KJZZ, 7 p.m.

Memphis vs. Utah Jazz White — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 12

Field Hockey

Women’s Semifinal, Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Argentina vs. India — Universo, 7 a.m.

Basketball

Women’s Quarterfinal, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Spain vs. France — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

Women’s Quarterfinal, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee — NBCSN/Universo, 8:15 a.m.

Marathon Swimming

Men’s, Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan

10 km Final — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Women’s, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Semifinal, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Anouk Verge-Depre/Joana Heidrich (Switzerland) vs. April Ross/Alix Klineman (United States) — NBC, 8 p.m.

Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Decathlon, Heptathlon, Men’s Triple Jump Final, Men’s Shot Put Final, Men’s 110m Hurdles Final — USA Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Qualifying, Men’s Triple Jump Final, Men’s Shot Put Final, Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Qualifying, Men’s 110m Hurdles Final — NBC, 9 p.m.

Men’s 20km Race Walk — NBCSN, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s Pole Vault Final, Decathlon and Heptathlon Conclusions, Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Qualifying, Men’s 1500m Semifinals, Men’s 400m Final — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Skateboarding

Men’s, Ariake Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan

Park Qualifying Heats — CNBC, 8 p.m.

Park Final — CNBC, 11 p.m.

Diving

Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

10m Platform Semifinal — CNBC/NBC, 9:05 p.m.

10m Platform Final — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Wrestling

Men’s and Women’s, Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba, Japan

Qualifying: Women’s Freestyle 53kg & 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 86kg and 125kg — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Semifinals: Men’s Freestyle 74kg & 125 kg and Women’s Freestyle 53kg, Bronze Medal and Gold Medal Matches: Men’s Freestyle 57kg and 86 kg, Women’s Freestyle 57kg — Olympic Channel, 5:15 a.m. (Thursday)

Canoe Sprint

Men’s and Women’s, Sea Forest Waterway, Kōtō, Japan

Finals — CNBC, 10:30 p.m.

Water Polo

Women’s Semifinal, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Russia Olympic Committee vs. United States — CNBC, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Spain vs. Hungary — USA Network, 6:50 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima, Japan

Australia vs. United States — USA Network/Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020 — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Inside Line — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.