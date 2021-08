All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season-SEC East Coaches — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All Access With Miami Football — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season-SEC West Coaches — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Florida State — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Trevor Matich’s College Football Tour — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Clemson — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Boston College vs. Boston University — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 20: Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Jimmy Walker-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour Classics: 2020 Tour Championship-Dustin Johnson — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Club Life — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship

Semifinals, WinSport Arena, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

United States vs. Finland — TSN4/NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland — TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Professional Fighter’s League Vault: The Rise of Sean O’Connell — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.m.

The Professional Fighter’s League Vault: Slick Submissions II — Fubo Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — ESPN/NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — YES/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/Bally Sports South/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Ready or Not: The ’96 Draft-Part 1 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Ready or Not: The ’96 Draft-Part 2 — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Paralympics

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling, Sitting Volleyball — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Swimming, Cycling, Track and Field — NBCSN, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Ligue 1 – Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Campus Eats: International — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Chris Paul — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Cari Champion — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Marie Bouzkova vs. Naomi Osaka and Richard Gasquet vs. Daniil Medvedev — ESPN2, 7 p.m.