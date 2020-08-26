Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 14
Hawthorn Hawks vs. Essendon Bombers — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Richmond Tigers vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Canadian Premier League
1st Stage
Forge FC at York9 FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:45 p.m.
FC Edmonton vs. HFX Wanderers — FS2, 7:45 p.m.

College Football
College Football 150: The Greatest What Ifs — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
College Football 150: The Greatest College-to-Pro Coaches — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Golf
PGA Tour
BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club-North, Olympia Hills, IL
Match Play Challenge — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions
Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Ozarks National Golf Course, Ridgedale, MO
Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Nick Dougherty’s Tee Time Tips: Hillsdale Golf Club — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator MMA Recharged
Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader — CBS Sports Network, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Gustafsson vs. Smith — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Holloway vs. Lamas — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — ESPN, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.
MLB Epic Moments: Captain’s Quest — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MLB Epic Moments: A Battle in the Bronx — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

The latest

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
Game 5: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, 4 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 3-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets — TNT, 6:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Game 5: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m. (Lakers lead series 3-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Magic/Bucks, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Thunder/Rockets, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Trail Blazers/Lakers. Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Von Miller Pass Rush Summit — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN, 3 p.m. (Islanders lead series 1-0)
Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 3: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series 2-0)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Making of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL Top 10 Defensemen — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Western & Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Champions League
Semifinal, Estádio San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais — CBS All Access, 2 p.m.

WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang