All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 14
Hawthorn Hawks vs. Essendon Bombers — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Richmond Tigers vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
Canadian Premier League
1st Stage
Forge FC at York9 FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:45 p.m.
FC Edmonton vs. HFX Wanderers — FS2, 7:45 p.m.
College Football
College Football 150: The Greatest What Ifs — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
College Football 150: The Greatest College-to-Pro Coaches — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club-North, Olympia Hills, IL
Match Play Challenge — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Ozarks National Golf Course, Ridgedale, MO
Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Nick Dougherty’s Tee Time Tips: Hillsdale Golf Club — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator MMA Recharged
Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader — CBS Sports Network, midnight
UFC Unleashed: Gustafsson vs. Smith — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Holloway vs. Lamas — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
MLB
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — ESPN, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta — ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.
MLB Epic Moments: Captain’s Quest — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MLB Epic Moments: A Battle in the Bronx — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
The latest
- NHL fines Blue Jackets’ coach John Tortorella $25,000 for “conduct during a media availability,” where he left after two post-game questions
- Buck Showalter is MLB Network’s newest analyst
- ESPN, NBA production executives explain challenges of making TV from the Orlando bubble
- Bleacher Report lays off at least 10 people, including Ben Osborne and Howard Beck, as B/R Mag gets wound down
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
Game 5: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, 4 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 3-1)
Western Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets — TNT, 6:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Game 5: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m. (Lakers lead series 3-1)
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Magic/Bucks, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Thunder/Rockets, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Trail Blazers/Lakers. Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Von Miller Pass Rush Summit — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN, 3 p.m. (Islanders lead series 1-0)
Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 3: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series 2-0)
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Making of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL Top 10 Defensemen — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Western & Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
UEFA Women’s Champions League
Semifinal, Estádio San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais — CBS All Access, 2 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.