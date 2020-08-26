All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 14

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Essendon Bombers — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Richmond Tigers vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Canadian Premier League

1st Stage

Forge FC at York9 FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:45 p.m.

FC Edmonton vs. HFX Wanderers — FS2, 7:45 p.m.

College Football

College Football 150: The Greatest What Ifs — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest College-to-Pro Coaches — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club-North, Olympia Hills, IL

Match Play Challenge — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Ozarks National Golf Course, Ridgedale, MO

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Nick Dougherty’s Tee Time Tips: Hillsdale Golf Club — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator MMA Recharged

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader — CBS Sports Network, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Gustafsson vs. Smith — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Holloway vs. Lamas — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — ESPN, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Atlanta — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Atlanta — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Epic Moments: Captain’s Quest — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Epic Moments: A Battle in the Bronx — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Game 5: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, 4 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 3-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL

Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets — TNT, 6:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m. (Lakers lead series 3-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Magic/Bucks, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Thunder/Rockets, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Trail Blazers/Lakers. Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Von Miller Pass Rush Summit — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN, 3 p.m. (Islanders lead series 1-0)

Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 3: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series 2-0)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Making of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Top 10 Defensemen — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Western & Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Semifinal, Estádio San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais — CBS All Access, 2 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.