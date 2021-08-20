All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 23

Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. West Coast Eagles — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Carlton Blues vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

PBC Weigh-In

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás — FS1, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 3

Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 9 p.m.

College Football

The Huddle: Season Predictions — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders: CFB Season Preview — Stadium, 6 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The 12 Greatest: Colorado Football Players — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 7

Gandia to Balcón de Alicante — Olympic Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, MN

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour/FedExCup Playoffs

The Northern Trust, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

European Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday, delayed)

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship

Group B, WinSports Arena, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Czech Republic vs. Denmark — TSN1/TSN4, 2 p.m.

Group A, WinSports Arena, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Switzerland vs. United States — TSN4/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Skidmore Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

Real Bétis vs. Cadiz — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 265

Kongo vs. Kharitonov, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Main Card — Showtime, 9 p.m.

UFC Live — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Cleveland — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees — Bally Sports North/YES, 7 p.m.

Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Miami at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — MASN2/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — KNTV/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Gateway — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Special — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Cincinnati at Washington — NFL Network/WKRC/WRC/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: ’20-’21 Breakout Players — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Daily Wager — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Best Bets — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series/ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Sampson Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships

Day 3, Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

Decathlon and Finals: Men’s Javelin, 3000m Steeplechase, Hammer Throw, Long Jump/Women’s Triple Jump and Women’s 3000m Steeplechase — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty — Amazon/KZJO/YES app/YESNetwork.com, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.