All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Week 23
Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Brisbane Lions vs. West Coast Eagles — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Carlton Blues vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
PBC Weigh-In
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás — FS1, 5 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 2
Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.
Canadian Football League
Week 3
Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.
CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 9 p.m.
College Football
The Huddle: Season Predictions — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Campus Insiders: CFB Season Preview — Stadium, 6 p.m.
ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
The 12 Greatest: Colorado Football Players — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.
Cycling
La Vuelta a España
Stage 7
Gandia to Balcón de Alicante — Olympic Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Drag Racing
Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, MN
Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.
English Premier League
Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf
PGA Tour/FedExCup Playoffs
The Northern Trust, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour
Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA
1st Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.
European Tour
Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday, delayed)
LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour
Women’s Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland, United Kingdom
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Hockey
IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship
Group B, WinSports Arena, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Czech Republic vs. Denmark — TSN1/TSN4, 2 p.m.
Group A, WinSports Arena, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Canada vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Switzerland vs. United States — TSN4/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Skidmore Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 2
Real Bétis vs. Cadiz — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 265
Kongo vs. Kharitonov, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD
Main Card — Showtime, 9 p.m.
UFC Live — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
The latest
- FCC proposes $20,000 fine for ESPN over emergency alert system tone used in a 2020 rebroadcast of a 2011 documentary
- Religion of Sports adds NPR senior director of programming Steve Nelson as Head of Talk, plans to boost podcasts
- Brett McMurphy is heading from Stadium to The Action Network
- Holly Rowe will join Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN’s top CFB team, filling Maria Taylor’s sideline role
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Cleveland — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New York Yankees — Bally Sports North/YES, 7 p.m.
Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
National League
Miami at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee — MASN2/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland — KNTV/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
MLS
LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL
Race — FS1, 9 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Gateway — FS1, 8 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA Special — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Cincinnati at Washington — NFL Network/WKRC/WRC/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: ’20-’21 Breakout Players — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Daily Wager — ESPN2, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Best Bets — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Storied: Croom — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
SEC Storied: Tigers United — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — SEC Network, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
U.S. Open Series/ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Western & Sampson Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH
Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships
Day 3, Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya
Decathlon and Finals: Men’s Javelin, 3000m Steeplechase, Hammer Throw, Long Jump/Women’s Triple Jump and Women’s 3000m Steeplechase — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)
WNBA
Seattle Storm at New York Liberty — Amazon/KZJO/YES app/YESNetwork.com, 7 p.m.
Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.