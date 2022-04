All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBO/IBF World Junior Lightweight Title, The Hangar at the Orange County Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, CA

Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBC Super Welterweight Interim Title, Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, NV

Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora — Showtime, 10 p.m.

All Access: Spence vs. Ugas: Episode 2 — Showtime, 9:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. 1. FSV Mainz — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

California Baptist at Air Force — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 4:15 p.m.

TCU at Texas — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Football

Boston College Spring Game — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Purdue Spring Game — Big Ten Network, noon

Clemson Spring Game — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Nebraska Red-White Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Spring Game — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina Spring Game — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

NCAA Frozen Four

National Championship, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Denver vs. Minnesota State — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NCAA Hockey Championship Studio — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Johns Hopkins at Ohio State — ESPNU, noon

Loyola (MD) at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Denver at Vilanova — FS1, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Army — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina at Syracuse — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

BYU at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship 2022

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Casino and Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Everton vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Southampton vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 aa.m.

Watford vs. Leeds United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Race — ESPN, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Rome E-Prix, Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR, Rome, Italy

Round 4 — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Formula E Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

Men’s

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

3rd Round

Featured Groups — Masters Live/ESPN+/CBSSports.com, 10:15 a.m.

Holes 4, 5 and 6 — Masters Live/ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters Live/ESPN+/CBSSports.com, 11:45 a.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — Masters Live/ESPN+/CBSSports.com, 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Masters: Moving Day — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

The Masters: Jack and Gary — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

3rd Round Replay — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

The Road to the Kentucky Derby: Wood Memorial, Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Cádiz CF vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Atlëtico de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 31

Stade de Reims vs. Stade Rennais FC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 273

Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Pre-Show — ABC, 2 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — FS1/NESN/YES, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Bally Sports Friday/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — MLB Network/SNY/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire — Univision/TUDN/Twitter, 1 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution — ESPN, 3 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Montreal Impact — MSG Network/TVA Sports, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto — KMYU/TSN3/TSN4, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids — KTXA/KMPX/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC — KMCI/WUXP, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers — TSN4/KPTV, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Boundless: Betty Skelton — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis — NBA TV/Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports SoCal, 9:30 p.m.

NBA 75: Connected: DeMar DeRozan and Vince Carter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Calgary at Seattle — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West/Root Sports, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New York Rangers — City TV/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/NHL Network/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports 2/Altitude, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver — City TV/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

New Jersey at Dallas — MSG Plus/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — ABC/Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports South, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia — KCOP/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at St. Louis — MSG Plus/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Playoff Upsets — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Top 50 Calls of All Time — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Islanders at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Vegas/Colorado at Edmonton/San Jose at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

United States vs. Uzbekistan — Fox/Vix+, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s International Friendly Pregame — Fox, 5 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Changing the Terrain — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live from the Charleston Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Track & Field

USA Track & Field

USATF Bermuda Games, Flora Duffy Stadium, Devonshire, Bermuda

Finals — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

2022 WNBA Draft Preview — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.