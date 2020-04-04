All Times Eastern
Basketball
Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductees Announcement — ESPN, noon
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
1985 National Championship: Villanova vs. Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
2016 National Championship: Villanova vs. North Carolina — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
1997 National Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
2012 National Championship: Kentucky vs. Kansas — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
1988 National Championship: Kansas vs. Oklahoma — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
2003 National Championship: Syracuse vs. Kansas — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Ultimate Fan Bracket: College Hoops Edition — FS1, 11 p,.m.
English Premier League
Soccerbox: Matt Le Tissier — NBCSN, 6 a.m.
Soccerbox: John Barnes — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
Soccerbox: Sol Campbell — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Soccerbox: Ryan Giggs — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2001-02 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2002-03 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur (02/10/2015) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Manchester United (02/05/2012) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (01/01/2015) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Arsenal (08/28/2011) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League Behind the Badge-Watford: Episode 1 — NBCSN, noon
Premier League Behind the Badge-Watford: Episode 2 — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Premier League Behind the Badge: Watford: Episode 3 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Premier League Behind the Badge: Watford: Episode 4 — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Premier League Season in Review 1998-99 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
Golf
2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur — NBC, 1 p.m.
2018 Drive Chip & Putt National Finals — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour
2019 Texas Open
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — NBC, 3:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour
2019 ANA Inspiration
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Trackside Live — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 6 p.m.
IndyCar
iRacing Series
Virtual Indy Grand Prix of Alabama — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
2016 World Series, Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians — FS1, 8:30 a.m.
2012 Home Run Derby (Kansas City, MO) — MLB Network, noon
2012 All-Star Game (Kansas City, MO) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
2013 Home Run Derby (Queens, New York City, NY) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
2013 All-Star Game (Queens, New York City, NY) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
2004 World Series, Game 4: Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals — FS1, 7 p.m.
This Week in Baseball: July 12, 1977 — FS1, 11:30 a.m.
This Week in Baseball: April 17, 1979 — FS1, noon
This Week in Baseball: July 17, 1979 — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
This Week in Baseball: July 29, 1980 — FS1, 1 p.m.
Safe at Home — FS1, 10 p.m.
The latest
- Brian Kelly rips Kirk Herbstreit: “He’s not a scientist. He’s a college football analyst.”
- Canadian fried chicken restaurant chain pays to lift all Postmedia paywalls in April
- Spike Lee’s Jackie Robinson film would have been a major downer, aiming to tell the icon’s complete story
- Six years after its launch, SportsNet LA is finally on DirecTV
NBA
2006 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs — NBA TV, noon
2008 NBA Finals, Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics — ABC, 2 p.m.
1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 7: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
1998 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 7: Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
2000 Western Conference Finals, Game 7: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
2010 NBA Finals, Game 7: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (12/05/2010) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (09/08/2011) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
Peyton’s Places Marathon
The Hupmobile — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.
The Greatest Catch — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
History of the Quarterback — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
The Draft — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
The Evolution of the Wide Receiver — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
Ray Lewis — ESPN2, noon
The Origins of Fantasy Football — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
Da Bears — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Lombardi Trophy — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
Gamewreckers — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Unbreakable Records — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
The Birth of the Ball — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Blame General Custer for the Patriots Dynasty — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Brett Favre — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Two-Way Players — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
Who Killed the Fullback? — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
From Small Towns to Big Cities — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Fantastic Finishes — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Two Presidents at a Girl Named Heidi — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
A Lot To Be Thankful For — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Are You Ready For Some Football? — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
In Lombardi’s Footsteps — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
The Evolution of Coaching — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
The Immaculate Reception — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Peyton’s Favorite Players — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Tom Brady — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
The Art of the Quarterback — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
The Super Bowl — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
The Final Destination — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
NHL
2018 Winter Classic: New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (01/01/2018) — NHL Network, noon
Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins (10/14/2019) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (02/13/2020) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (02/22/2020) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (03/05/2020) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators (03/02/2020) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
Soccer
Talking Football — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: One-Touch Goals: Hugo Sanchez — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.
SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t? — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
SC Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight
Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon