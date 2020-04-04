Peyton Manning
Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Basketball
Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductees Announcement — ESPN, noon

College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
1985 National Championship: Villanova vs. Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
2016 National Championship: Villanova vs. North Carolina — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
1997 National Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
2012 National Championship: Kentucky vs. Kansas — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
1988 National Championship: Kansas vs. Oklahoma — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
2003 National Championship: Syracuse vs. Kansas — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Ultimate Fan Bracket: College Hoops Edition — FS1, 11 p,.m.

English Premier League
Soccerbox: Matt Le Tissier — NBCSN, 6 a.m.
Soccerbox: John Barnes — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
Soccerbox: Sol Campbell — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Soccerbox: Ryan Giggs — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2001-02 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2002-03 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur (02/10/2015) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Manchester United (02/05/2012) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (01/01/2015) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Arsenal (08/28/2011) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League Behind the Badge-Watford: Episode 1 — NBCSN, noon
Premier League Behind the Badge-Watford: Episode 2 — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Premier League Behind the Badge: Watford: Episode 3 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Premier League Behind the Badge: Watford: Episode 4 — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Premier League Season in Review 1998-99 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf
2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur — NBC, 1 p.m.
2018 Drive Chip & Putt National Finals — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour
2019 Texas Open
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour
2019 ANA Inspiration
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Trackside Live — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 6 p.m.

IndyCar
iRacing Series
Virtual Indy Grand Prix of Alabama — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPN2, midnight

MLB
2016 World Series, Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians — FS1, 8:30 a.m.
2012 Home Run Derby (Kansas City, MO) — MLB Network, noon
2012 All-Star Game (Kansas City, MO) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
2013 Home Run Derby (Queens, New York City, NY) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
2013 All-Star Game (Queens, New York City, NY) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
2004 World Series, Game 4: Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals — FS1, 7 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: July 12, 1977 — FS1, 11:30 a.m.
This Week in Baseball: April 17, 1979 — FS1, noon
This Week in Baseball: July 17, 1979 — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
This Week in Baseball: July 29, 1980 — FS1, 1 p.m.
Safe at Home — FS1, 10 p.m.

The latest

NBA
2006 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs — NBA TV, noon
2008 NBA Finals, Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics — ABC, 2 p.m.
1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 7: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
1998 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 7: Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
2000 Western Conference Finals, Game 7: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
2010 NBA Finals, Game 7: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (12/05/2010) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (09/08/2011) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places Marathon
The Hupmobile — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.
The Greatest Catch — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
History of the Quarterback — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
The Draft — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
The Evolution of the Wide Receiver — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
Ray Lewis — ESPN2, noon
The Origins of Fantasy Football — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
Da Bears — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Lombardi Trophy — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
Gamewreckers — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Unbreakable Records — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
The Birth of the Ball — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Blame General Custer for the Patriots Dynasty — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Brett Favre — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Two-Way Players — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
Who Killed the Fullback? — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
From Small Towns to Big Cities — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Fantastic Finishes — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Two Presidents at a Girl Named Heidi — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
A Lot To Be Thankful For — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Are You Ready For Some Football? — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
In Lombardi’s Footsteps — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
The Evolution of Coaching — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
The Immaculate Reception — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Peyton’s Favorite Players — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Tom Brady — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
The Art of the Quarterback — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
The Super Bowl — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
The Final Destination — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NHL
2018 Winter Classic: New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (01/01/2018) — NHL Network, noon
Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins (10/14/2019) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (02/13/2020) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (02/22/2020) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (03/05/2020) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators (03/02/2020) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer
Talking Football — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: One-Touch Goals: Hugo Sanchez — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.
SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t? — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
SC Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang