All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBC/WBO World Junior Lightweight Title, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 32

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 12:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Alabama at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Boston College at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma — Bally Sports, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.

TCU at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Iverson Classic, Bartlett High School, Bartlett, TN

Team Honor vs. Team Loyalty — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Spring Games

Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Las Vegas, NV — ESPN, 11 a.m.

The Huddle: Draft Recap — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Harvard at Yale — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Women’s

Maryland at Michigan — ESPNU, noon

College Softball

Florida at LSU — ESPN2, noon

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 1 p.m.

Santa Clara at BYU — BYUtv, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Estadio Panamericano, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

United States vs. Curaçao — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:50 p.m.

Curling

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Gold Medal Match, Geneva Sous-Moulin Sports Center. Geneva, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Scotland — Olympic Channel, 8 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Watford vs. Burnley — USA Network, 9:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City — Universo, 9:55 a.m.//CNBC/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Manchester City — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Monaco E-Prix, Monaco Circuit, Principality of Monaco

Race: Round 6 — CBS, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

DP World Tour

Catalunya Championship, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Girona, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Villarta, Vidanta, Mexico

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Finau, Ancer & Na — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Woodland & Grillo Groups — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 9. 13, 17 — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 17 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity International, Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Palos Verdes Championship, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF U18 World Championship

Semifinals, Fanatec Arena, Landshut, Germany

United States vs. Czechia — TSN3/NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.

Sweden vs. Finland — TSN3/NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Deportivo Alavés vs Villarreal — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

Valencia CF vs. Levante — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 35

RC Lens vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

Troyes AC vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports Xtra, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Font vs. Vera, UFC Apex, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago White Sox — FS1/Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Kansas City — YES/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

National League

Arizona at St. Louis — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — FS1/WCAU/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Seattle at Miami — Root Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC — UniMás/TUDN//Twitter, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati — TSN4/WSTR, 3 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy — Univision/TUDN//Twitter, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Southeast, 4 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami — WBZ/WPRI 12.2/WFOR/WAMI, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City FC vs. Charlotte FC — WRBW/WAXN/WSOC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — WGN/MSG Network, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas — KMCI/KTXA/KMPX, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers — Altitude/KPTV, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 1 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Duramax Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, DE

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A-Game 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, DE

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity at Dover — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NBA

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 4 p.m.

NFL

NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting, Caesars Forum, Paradise, NV

Rounds 4-7 — ABC/ESPN/NFL Network, noon

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Total Access: Rounds 4-7 Recap — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current — Twitch 6 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 35

Trabzonspor vs. Antalyaspor — beIN Sports en Español, 1:20 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of March — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Mastering the Game — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

USA Today Sports Seriously — Fubo Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Boundless: Kenya: Born to Run — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Boundless: South Africa: Up-Downstream — Stadium, 6 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Swimming

USA Swimming International Team Trials

Day 4, Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Men’s & Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle — CNBC, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: Finals: BMW Open (ATP)/Estoril Open (ATP)//Early Rounds: Madrid Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

Drake Relays — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Penn Relays — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

USFL

Week 3, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Houston Gamblers — Fox, 4 p.m.

Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers — Fox, 8 p.m.

USFL Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.