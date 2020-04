All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament Classics

1985 National Championship: Villanova vs. Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

1982 National Championship: North Carolina vs. Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation Replay: Gonzaga vs. BYU — BYUtv, noon

Four Sides of the Story: One Stunning Moment — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Glory Road — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament Classics

2012 National Semifinal: UConn vs. Notre Dame — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2011 National Semifinal: Texas A&M vs. Stanford — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2017 National Semifinal: Mississippi State vs. UConn — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2015 National Semifinal: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

2008 National Semifinal: LSU vs. Tennessee — ESPNU, midnight

Golf

LPGA Tour

2018 ANA Inspiration

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

2019 Texas Open

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

TVG Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 1-4 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

1992 National League Championship Series

Game 7: Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (10/14/1992) — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.

MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: 1992 NLCS, Game 7 — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: July 12, 1977 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Atlanta Rules: The Story of the 90’s Braves — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA 2K Players Tournament

Derrick Jones vs. Kevin Durant — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Zach Levine vs. Deandre Ayton — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Trae Young vs Harrison Barnes — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Hassan Whiteside vs. Patrick Beverley — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

NBA 2K Players Tournament Preview — ESPN, 7 p.m.

1988 Western Conference Finals, Game 7: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals, Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

2019 NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (01/19/2020) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (11/15/2009) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks (02/03/2015) — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego Chargers at New Orleans Saints (10/07/2012) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets at Vegas Golden Knights (01/11/2020) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights (12/10/2019) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (03/05/2020) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs (02/22/2020) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators (02/27/2020) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga: Best Goals 2018/2019 — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — TUDN, 6 p.m.

LaLiga: Champion 2018/2019 — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Perfect — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Sammy Sosa — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon