All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 3

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 2

Tennessee-Martin at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

College Soccer

Women’s

Duke vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Stanford — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Texas vs. Utah State — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

BYU vs. Arkansas — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Oregon vs. Santa Clara — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Cal-Davis at Denver — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

Northwestern at Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 10:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Estadio Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Motagua vs. Tauro — TUDN/YouTube, 6 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Francisco Morazán, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Real España vs. Herediano — TUDN/YouTube, 8 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio, Cacique Diriangén, Diriamba, Nicaragua

Diriangén vs. Olimpia — TUDN/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 18

Trujillo to Alto de Piornal — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Queen City Championship, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Asian Tour

The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open, Koma Country Club, Nara, Japan

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2022 World’s Strongest Man: Final — CBS Sports Network, 7 p,.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Minnesota at New York Yankees — Bally Sports North/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Washington at St. Louis — MLB Network/MASN/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — YouTube, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today (season premiere) — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 1

NFL Kickoff Game, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff (season premiere) — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Kickoff 2022 — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Women’s Leadership Summit — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Primetime at the Open, Women’s Semifinals, Arthur Ashe Stadium

Caroline Garcia vs. Ons Jabeur/Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, AFC Arena, St. Gallen, Switzerland

FC Zürich vs. Arsenal –TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group E, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad –UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.