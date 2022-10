All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 12

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

1. FC Köln vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Exhibition

Missouri Western State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Charity Exhibition

DePaul at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Brown vs. Princeton — ESPNU, noon

Indiana vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round — Campus Sites

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia vs. Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Michigan State vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

1st Round — Campus Sites

Utah State vs. San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

San Jose State vs. Colorado College — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, FL

LSU vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Penn vs. Brown — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Arkansas at Florida — SEC Network, noon

Charlotte at UAB — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, noon

West Virginia at Baylor — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Finals — FS1, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 14

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Telemundo, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester United vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Telemundo/NBC Sports 4K, 12:10 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, noon

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 2:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada International, Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Highlights — NBC, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Race — ESPN, 3:55 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Highlight Show — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

CA Osasuna vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Girona — ESPN+, 11;05 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

AJ Auxerre vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9:55 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 5:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Horror en la Jaula, Univision Mediapro Studios, Miami, FL

Ismael Zamora vs. Anas Azizoun — Univision/TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Path to the Pennant — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLS

MLS Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Finals, Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

LAFC vs. Austin FC — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference Finals, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs — Round of 8

Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Countdown to Green — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland — MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio — NBA TV/Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Lakers — Altitude/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Week 8

NFL London Game, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — ESPN+/KMGH (Denver)/WJXT (Jacksonville), 9:30 a.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans

Miami at Detroit

New England at New York Jets

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota

Carolina at Atlanta

Chicago at Dallas

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

New York Giants at Seattle

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams

Washington at Indianapolis

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, The Stadium Formerly Known as Rich, Orchard Park, NY

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN+/KMGH (Denver)/WJXT (Jacksonville), 9:15 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — CNBC/Peacock, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The O.T. — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at New Jersey — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Ohio/MSG SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Arizona — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — TSN4/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas — TSN3/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New York Rangers at Arizona/Toronto at Anaheim/Winnipeg at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Groundwork With Aly Wagner — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: Finals: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, AccorHotels Arena, Bercy, France

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 6

Arsenal vs. West Ham United — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.