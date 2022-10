All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

BYU Blue and White Game — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day, Pac-12 Headquarters, San Francisco, CA

George Kliavkoff Opening Remarks — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 1 p.m.

UCLA — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 3:30 p.m.

Arizona — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 3:45 p.m.

Utah — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 4 p.m.

Oregon — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 4:15 p.m.

USC — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 4:30 p.m.

Washington — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 4:45 p.m.

Oregon State — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 5 p.m.

Stanford — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 5:15 p.m.

Arizona State — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 5:30 p.m.

Colorado — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 5:45 p.m.

Washington State — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 6 p.m.

Cal — Pac-12 Networks (Main/Arizona/Bay Area/Los Angeles/Mountain/Oregon/Washington), 6:15 p.m.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day — ESPNU, noon

Nothing But Net: Men’s Basketball Season Preview — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Gonzaga vs. Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Iowa State at West Virginia — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Florida at Auburn — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Final

Leg 1, Estadio Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

CD Olimpia vs. LA Alajuelense — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Golf

Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation/Augusta National Golf Club/R&A

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Amata Spring Country Club, Bangkok, Thailand

1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Pre-Entry Show — FanDuel TV, noon

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Light Heavyweight Title Timeline — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee — ESPN/ESPN2 (Stephen A. Smith alternative cablecast)/YES/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Miami at Portland — Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The NFL Pile On — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

NFL SlimeTime: Week 7 — Nickelodeon

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Young and Fun — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

New York Rangers at New York Islanders — TNT/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12;30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: 2nd Round: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group B, Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge s. FC Porto — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group C, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale Milan vs. Viktoria Plzeň — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Bayern München — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group A, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Liverpool — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group A, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

SSC Napoli vs. Rangers — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group B, Estadio Metropolitano de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Olympique de Marseille — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.