All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 14

Carlton Blues vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Press Conference — FS21, 4:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 7

Temple at Central Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia — FS1, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at North Carolina Central — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Penn State vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Iowa vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

UAB vs. Charlotte — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

BYU at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Andalucia Masters, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series

Round 4 — New York, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, New York, NY

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Friday, delayed)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB Postseason

League Division Series

American League

Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros — TBS/MLB Network (Spanish), 3:37 p.m. (Houston leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees — TBS/MLB Network (Spanish), 7:37 p.m. (New York leads series 1-0)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Bridge Show — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Postseason Closer — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Race for the Championship: The Cutoff — USA Network, 10 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Memphis at Detroit — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 6

Thursday Night Football, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears — Amazon Prime Video/WTTG (DC)/WFLD (Chicago), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

TNF Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo — TSN5/RDS/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Florida at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Florida/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — NBC Sports Washington/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Minnesota — MSG Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville — ESPN+/Hulu, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary — Altitude/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Colorado at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Vegas/Seattle at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

TrueSouth: Madisonville — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Carli Lloyd — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)