Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift fans show their support against the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez, Jr. — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights: Best of Teofimo Lopez — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 6

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Field Hockey

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

UCLA vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia vs. Duke — ACC Network, noon

Michigan State vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

Washington State vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Georgia at Auburn — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Wichita State at SMU — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Duke at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Washington at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon — Pac-12 Insider, 3 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 2 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 3 p.m.

English Football Championship

Matchday 9

Blackburn Rovers vs. Leicester City — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 7

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples//Tripp Isenhour//Amy Rogers

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Ryder Cup

Europe vs. USA, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Paul Azinger/Justin Leonard/Tom Abbott/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Notah Begay//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Cara Banks//Steve Sands

Final Day Replay — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 8

UD Almería vs. Granada CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 7

Havre AC vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

Toulouse FC vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Upsets — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Fight of the Night Winners — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

Final Day of Regular Season (Except for Miami and New York Mets) — All Games at 3 p.m. ET

American League

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

New York Yankees at Kansas City — YES/Bally Sports Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 3 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (last MLB game ever), 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Bally Sports Southeast, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 3:15 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (last MLB game ever), 3 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Preview — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 35

Free Game on Apple TV

LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Kevin Egan/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//FS1 — Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Stefano Fusaro/Chelsea Cabarcas

MLS La Previa, 7:30 p.m.

MLS El Resumen, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 12

YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — FS1, noon

Announcers: Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Dale Jarrett/Steve Letarte (pre-race only)

Countdown to Green — NBC, 1 p.m.

NASCAR America Post-Race — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NFL

Week 4

NFL International Game, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: ESPN+ — Chris Fowler/Dan Orlovsky/Louis Riddick//Laura Rutledge

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — ESPN+/NFL+/WSB/WFOX/Disney+ (Toy Story Funday), 9:30 a.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Denver at Chicago — Andrew Siciliano/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Miami at Buffalo — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Pittsburgh at Houston — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Amanda Renner

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

Minnesota at Carolina — Alex Faust/Brady Quinn//Megan Olivi

Tampa Bay at New Orleans — Chris Myers/Robert Smith//Jen Hale

Washington at Philadelphia — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

New England at Dallas — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday Morning Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Hockeyville Canada

Game 2, Centre 200, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado — NHL Network/Altitude, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 20

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 6:30 p.m.

OL Reign vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool C, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

Australia vs. Portugal — CNBC/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Pool B, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

South Africa vs. Tonga — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 7

Udinese Calcio vs. Genoa CFC — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Atalanta vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AS Roma vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 7

Konyaspor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sport en Español, 12:55 p.m. (joined in progress)

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: King George — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 8:30 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNews, noon

One for the Ages — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: NC State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Syd + TP Show: Syd + TP Get the Word Out — Fubo Sports, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:01 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Astana Open (ATP Tour)/Communist China Open (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 4, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun — ABC, 3 p.m.

Game 4, College Park Center, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 1

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.