All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Mary Baldwin at Longwood — ESPN+, noon

Jackson State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at DePaul — FS1, 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Ohio — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Delaware vs. Colgate (at the Palestra, Philadelphia, PA) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Davidson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at South Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tusculum at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Coppin State at Maryland — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Penn — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood at Illinois — B1G+, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Longwood at Louisville — ACC Network, noon

Monmouth at Brown — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bellarmine at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Saint Francis (PA) at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Grambling at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 13

Tulane at Cincinnati — ABC, noon

Utah State at Boise State — CBS, noon

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — CBS Sports Network, noon

Baylor at Texas — ESPN, noon

Toledo at Western Michigan — ESPNU, noon

Arizona State at Arizona — FS1, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Cal — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno State — FS1, 10 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Tailgate live from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Hockey

Men’s

Harvard at Minnesota — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Moby Arena, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

San Jose State vs. Utah State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Volleyball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs. Senegal — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Group A, Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Netherlands vs. Ecuador — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Group B, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

England vs. United States — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Group D, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Tunisia vs. Australia — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 7 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 10 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE World Cup Special — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 4 p.m.

Debate Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA World Cup Live — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix Espoo, Espoo Metro Arena, Espoo, Finland

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 7:50 a.m.

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 10:45 a.m.

Pairs’ Free Skate — Peacock, 5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Spanish Women’s Open, Alferini Golf, Marbella, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel.com/NBCSports.com, 8:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

DP World Tour/Australiasian Tour

Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Course, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour

Joburg Open, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2022 Top Finishes — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

PFL Championship Countdown — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Knockout Artists — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB

Postseason to Remember: 1986 League Championship Series — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Charlotte — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Portland at New York — Root Sports Plus/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana — YES/Bally Sports Indiana, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio — Spectrum SportsNet/KENS, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis — NBA TV/Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Miami — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Florida, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Utah at Golden State — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Altitude/KTLA/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Special: Point Gods of Puerto Rico — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Julian Edelman: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Wes Welker: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers — TNT/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning — TNT/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

Carolina at Boston — NHL Network/Bally Sports South/NESN, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Washington — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville — Altitude/Bally Sports South, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago — TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — TSN4/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim — TSN5/RDSI/Bally Sports SoCal, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Bally Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo — MSG SportsNet/MSG Western New York, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Columbus — MSG SportsNet 2/Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas — TSN3/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Calgary at Washington/Colorado at Nashville/Montreal at Chicago/Toronto at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Bostonian vs. the Book — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Best of The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Contact deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Jackson, MS — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime– SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Semifinal #1, Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Málaga, Spain

Australia vs. Croatia — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.