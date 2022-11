All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

ASun/MAAC Challenge

Men’s Game, National Basketball Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Niagara vs. Stetson — ESPN+, noon

Central Connecticut State vs. Lafayette (at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, MD) — ESPN3, noon

Franklin at IUPUI — ESPN+, noon

Elon at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Dayton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Indiana University-South Bend at Ball State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Chicago State at Kent State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Covenant at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

John Jay at Yale — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Missouri State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Oakland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Evansville at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Georgia State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

American at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

San Jose State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Bradley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Emerson at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Longwood — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Occidental at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Carolina State at North Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Utah Tech at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at North Carolina-Asheville (at GSU Sports Arena, Georgia State University Atlanta, GA) — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Fresno State at North Texas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State vs. Appalachian State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack vs. St. Thomas (at Dahlberg Arena, University of Montana, Missoula, MT) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Katharine at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Troy at Montana — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Portland State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Women’s

ASun/MAAC Challenge

Women’s Games, National Basketball Arena, Dublin, Ireland

North Florida vs. Marist — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Rider — ESPN+, 2;30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Buffalo — ESPN+, non

Robert Morris vs. Dayton — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

McNeese at Bradley — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida International at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Michigan State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lander at Catawba — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Ohio Dominican at Saginaw Valley — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Xavier — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Brown at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Howard at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at Campbell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at St. John’s — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Rider at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Valley at Weber State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Santa Clara at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Seattle — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Florida State at Houston — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Furman at Stetson — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Jose State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Yale at Maine — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Murray State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Madonna at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

College Cross Country

NCAA Cross Country Championship — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

College Football

Week 12

Navy at Central Florida — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Michigan — ABC, noon

Duke at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Louisiana at Florida State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Indiana at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, noon

UConn at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

Wisconsin at Nebraska — ESPN, noon

Yale at Harvard — ESPNU, noon

Bryant at Robert Morris — ESPN3, noon

Howard at Morgan State — ESPN3, noon

Saint Francis at Merrimack — ESPN3, noon

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State — ESPN3, noon

Austin Peay at Alabama — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, noon

East Tennessee State at Mississippi State — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, noon

North Carolina A&T at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, noon

The Citadel at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, noon

Wofford at Furman — ESPN+, noon

UMass at Texas A&M — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, noon

Virginia Tech at Liberty — ESPN+, noon

St. Thomas at Butler — FloSports, noon

TCU at Baylor — Fox, noon

Northwestern at Purdue — FS1, noon

William & Mary at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington/FloSports, noon

Florida at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, noon

Stony Brook at Monmouth — SNY/FloSports, noon

New Hampshire at Maine — WVII (Bangor)/WMTW (Portland)/FloSports, noon

Holy Cross at Georgetown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Sam Houston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Morehead State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marist at Bucknell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Stetson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Rice — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Albany at URI — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Towson — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Western Illinois at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Penn at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Norfolk State at South Carolina State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Campbell at Delaware State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Montana at Montana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at South Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M — HBCU Go, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — ESPN2, 2:15 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman (at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL) — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tarleton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Jackson State at Alcorn State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee State at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Louisville — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Virginia — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU — BYUtv, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Clemson — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Temple — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Florida International at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota — Fox, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Auburn — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Boise State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Missouri — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Fox, 8 p.m.

UAB at LSU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at Air Force — FS2, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah State — FS1, 9:45 p.m.

Fresno State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Pay per view (Hawai’l only)/Team1Sports app (outside Hawai’l), 11 p.m.

College GameDay live from Montana State University, Bozeman, MT — ESPN, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Texas Christian University, Waco, TX — Fox, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate live from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from The Horseshoe, Columbia, SC — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Truist Field, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Texas Christian University, Waco, TX — FS1, 11 a.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 1 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Truist Field, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 5:15 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Truist Field, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Truist Field, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Football Scoreboard — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

BYU at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Qualifying — ESPNews, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, GA

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

3rd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 2 p.m. (live)

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Lewis vs. Spivac, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NBA

Toronto at Atlanta — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers — KENS/KTLA/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Greensboro Swarm — WMYV, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Iowa Wolves — WACY, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Calgary Flames at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/NHL Network/Bally Sports Florida Extra, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Winnipeg Jets — City TV/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

New Jersey at Ottawa — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/TSN5/RDS, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Boston — NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago/NESN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Altitude/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Dallas — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at San Jose — MSG Network/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Anaheim at St. Louis/Carolina at Minnesota/New York Islanders at Dallas/Tampa Bay at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Rangers at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Messi — BBC World News, 10:30 a.m.

Rumbo al Mundial: La historia de Brasil 2014 — Universo, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial: La historia de Rusia 2018 — Universo, 6 p.m.

Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022: La antesala — Telemundo/Universo, 7 p.m.

Debate Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of October — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from The Horseshoe, Columbia, SC — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Hola, Chile! — NBC, 11 a.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: That’s How We Roll — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali: Roller Derby and Elephants — CBS, noon

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Sueños de gloria: Los guerreros para el Mundial — TUDN, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session — Singles Semifinal

Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Ruiz– Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Evening Session — Doubles Semifinal

Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic vs. Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Evening Session — Singles Semifinal

Casper Ruud vs. Audrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 8

Everton vs. Manchester City — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.