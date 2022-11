All Times Eastern

College Field Hockey

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Boston College vs. Syracuse — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Duke — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Week 10

MACtion

Ball State at Kent State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, FL

South Carolina vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 24: Year-End Special — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Max Homa, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Austin Ernst — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 3, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies — Fox/Fox 4K/Fox Deportes, 8:03 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

MLB Central live from Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

2022 Gold Glove Awards Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live at the World Series — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2022 World Series Pregame — Fox/Fox 4K, 7 p.m.

World Series on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Brooklyn — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix — TNT/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Tampa Bay — TSN5/RDSI/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Rangers — Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh — ESPN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Chicago — MSG SportsNet/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton — Bally Sports South/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary — Root Sports/Sportsnet Flames, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: No Experience Required — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, AccorHotels Arena, Bercy, France

1st & 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Singles Round Robin: Coco Gauff vs. Caroline Garcia/Iga Swiatek vs. Daria Kasatkina & Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group B, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Atlético Madrid — UniMás/TUDN, 1:30 p.m.

Group B, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Club Brugge — Paramount+/ViX+, 1:45 p.m.

Group A, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. SSC Napoli — UniMás/TUDN, 3:50 p.m.

Group A, Ibrox Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Ajaz — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Group C, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Group C, Doosan Arena, Plzeň, Czechia

FC Viktoria Plzeň vs. Barcelona — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Group D, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Group D, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.