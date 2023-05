All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 11

St. Kilda Saints vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS1, midnight

Geelong Cats vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

IBF World Welterweight Title, The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlon

Weigh-In — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

College Baseball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Pool Play, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

Pool C

Boston College vs. Clemson — ACC Network (Chris Cotter/Devon Travis), 11 a.m.

Pool D

Duke vs. Miami — ACC Network (Mike Monaco/Devon Travis), 3 p.m.

Pool A

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network (Mike Monaco/Gaby Sanchez), 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10:30 a.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Double Elimination, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Indiana vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Big XII Conference Baseball Tournament

Elimination Games, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Kansas State vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Elimination Game, Pete Beiden Field, California State University-Fresno, Fresno, CA

San Diego State vs. Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal

Air Force vs. San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, AZ

Semifinal #1 — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

4th Round, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Texas A&M vs. LSU — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Ben McDonald//Kris Budden), 4 p.m.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Kyle Peterson/Kris Budden), 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Double Elimination, Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, NV

Elimination Game

Loyola Marymount vs. Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Saint Mary’s vs. Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 7:15 p.m.

Loyola Marymount/Portland winner vs. Saint Mary’s/Santa Clara loser — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 11:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

National Semifinals, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Announcers: Jay Alter/Sheehan Stanwick Burch/Dana Boyle

Denver vs. Northwestern — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Boston College vs. Syracuse — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Lacrosse Studio Update — ESPNU (Drew Carter/Rachael Becker DeCecco/Charlotte North), 5 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Durham Super Regional

Game 1, Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Announcers: Pam Ward/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Stanford vs. Duke — ESPN2, noon

Norman Super Regional

Game 1, Norman Regional, Marita Hynes Field at the OU Softball Complex, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

Announcers: Eric Frede/Madison Shipman

Clemson vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Knoxville Super Regional

Game 1, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Texas vs. Tennessee — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Stillwater Super Regional

Game 2, Cowgirl Stadium, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon — ESPN2, 6 p.m. (Oklahoma State leads series, 1-0)

Tallahassee Super Regional

Game 2, Seminole Softball Complex, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie

Georgia vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 8 p.m. (Florida State leads series, 1-0)

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Game 1, John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Kayla Braud

Northwestern vs. Alabama — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Super Regional

Game 1, Dumke Family Softball Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Erin Miller

Utah vs. San Diego State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Seattle Super Regional

Game 1, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Mark Neely/Carol Bruggeman

Washington vs. Louisiana — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Softball Studio Coverage (Matt Schick/Aleshia Ocasio/Jennie Ritter)

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 19: Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports, 9:15 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

KLM Open, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 8, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Nick Dougherty//Smylie Kaufman//Aaron Oberholser), 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior PGA Championship, PGA Frisco (Fields Ranch East Course), Frisco, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock (Dan Hicks/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Roger Maltbie//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Jimmy Roberts), 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Day 3: Round Robin — Golf Channel/Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Angela Stanford), 7 p.m.

Golfing the World: Buddy Trip Ireland — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

CHL Memorial Cup

Game 1, Sandman Centre, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

Quebec Remparts vs. Kamloops Blazers — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Fights 18, Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

UFC 279: Ferguson vs. Diaz (09/10/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — MLB Network/WCAU/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — WPIX/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at New York Yankees — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City — MASN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Arizona — NESN/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at Anaheim — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8;30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

High Tops: 2023 Best of Rounds 1 & 2 — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 9

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Portland Thorns — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 27

Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 11:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Nightf — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky — Ion, 8 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm — Ion, 10 p.m.