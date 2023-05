All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 9

Sydney Swans vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, midnight

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 32

1. FC Köln vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

San Diego State at Air Force — Stadium College Sports Central, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

San Jose State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

BYU at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Softball

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, USF Softball Stadium, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL

Tulsa vs. Wichita State — ESPNU, noon

South Florida vs. Central Florida — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Melissa Cook Softball Stadium, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech– ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

3rd Round (Double Elimination), Burrill Family Field at Connecticut Softball Stadium, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

UConn vs. Seton Hall — FS2, noon

Villanova vs. DePaul — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Villanova/DePaul winner vs. UConn/Seton Hall loser — FS2, 6 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Eichelberger Field, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL

Minnesota vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska– Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

1st Round/Semifinals, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 11 a.m. (rescheduled from 5/11)

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State/Kansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Mike Candrea Field at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Utah vs. Washington — ESPNU (Mark Neely/Danielle Lawrie), 7:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Stanford — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/Danielle Lawrie), 10:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal/Semifinals, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Tennessee vs. Florida — SEC Network, 11 a.m. (rescheduled from 5/11)

Auburn vs. South Carolina — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Alabama vs. Tennessee/Florida — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 7: Capua to Gran Sasso d’Italia — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports Network, 9:15 a.m

Golf

DP World Tour

Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Richard S. Johnson/Si Woo Kim/Taylor Montgomery & Davis Riley/Tom Hoge/Seamus Power — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Jason Day/K.H. Lee/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Mackenzie Hughes/Min Woo Lee/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Tyrell Hatton/Tom Kim/Hideki Matsuyama — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Hoover, AL

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Finland vs. United States — TSN4/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Sweden vs. Germany — TSN4, 1 p.m.

France vs. Austria — TSN1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Slovakia vs. Czechia — TSN4, 9 a.m.

Latvia vs. Canada — TSN1/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Slovenia — TSN4/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

RCD Mallorca vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 35

RC Lens vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m./beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Fights 15, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

Bellator 296

Middleweights, Accor Arena, Paris, France

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards — Showtime, 4 p.m.

UFC Live: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Cleveland — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — WPIX/MASN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN2, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston — Bally Sports Midwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:25 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Shriner’s Children 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 6, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

New York Knicks at Miami Heat — ESPN (Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson/JJ Redick//Rosalyn Gold-Onwude), 7:30 p.m. (Miami leads series, 3-2)

Western Conference

Game 6, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN (Mike Breen/Mark Jackson/Jeff Van Gundy//Lisa Salters, 10 p.m. (Lakers lead series, 3-2)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Knicks/Heat, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Warriors/Lakers, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live: Draft Fallout — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: The 2022 Season — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs — TNT (Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Aly Lozoff)/CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson/Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (Florida leads series, 3-1)

Western Conference

Game 5, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/Sportsnet (Harnarayan Singh/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe)/TVA Sports/TNT, 10 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m./Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist), 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist), 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

In the Crease — ESPN+ (Arda Öcal), 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NWSL

Matchday 7

Racing Louisville vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

TMZ Sports — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.