All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 2

Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, midnight

West Coast Eagles vs. Greater Western Sydney Bulldogs — FS1, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Junior Welterweights, Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas A&M at Tennessee — ESPN2, noon

Arkansas at LSU — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Division I Tournament

Regional Finals

East Region, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State — TBS, 6:09 p.m.

West Region, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

UConn vs. Gonzaga — TBS, 8:49 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Think. See. Do. The Legacy of Pete Carril — CBS, 2 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS, 5 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 11 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

NCAA Division II Tournament

National Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

West Liberty vs. Nova Southeastern — CBS, 3 p.m.

NJCAA Division I Tournament

National Championship, Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson, KS

Northwest Florida State vs. John A. Logan — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Greenville Regional 1, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli//Angel Gray

Notre Dame vs. Maryland — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

UCLA vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Seattle Regional 3, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA — Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lowe/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

Ohio State vs. UConn — ABC, 4 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Dear Coach Stringer — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in the Studio — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Ice Hockey Tournament

Regional Finals

Manchester Region, SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH — Drew Carter/Paul Caponigri

Cornell vs. Boston University — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Fargo Region, Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND — Roxy Bernstein/Ben Clymer

St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Virginia at Miami (FL) — ESPNU, noon

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Johns Hopkins at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Notre Dame at Virginia — ACC Network, noon

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

Maryland at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Mississippi State at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at BYU — BYUtv, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Indiana at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage

Group B: League B, Blake’s Football Complex, Montserrat

Montserrat vs. Haiti — TUDN, 4:50 p.m.

Group B: League A, Stade Pierre Aliker, Fort-de-France, Martinique

Martinique vs. Costa Rica — TUDN, 6:50 p.m.

Group C: League A, Ergilio Hato Stadium, Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao vs. Canada — TUDN, 8:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 5, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Highlights — NBC, 8 p.m.

Championship Gala — Peacock, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

São Paulo E-Prix, São Paulo Street Circuit, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Round 6 — CBS, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day Four: Field of 16

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Matches: Patrick Cantlay vs. Sam Burns/Matt Kuchar vs. Jason Day — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Match: Scottie Scheffler vs. J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Holes 11 & 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 11 & 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Match 1: Rory McIlroy vs. Lucas Herbert — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Match 2: Scottie Scheffler vs. J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Day Four: Quarterfinals

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, noon

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Galleri Classic, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

2nd Round – Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Drive On Championship, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Dubai World Cup — FS2, 8 a.m.

Louisiana Derby — CNBC, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Vera vs. Sandhagen, AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Prelims — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UFC Live: Vera vs. Sandhagen — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor (10/06/2018) — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Title Fights — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves (SS) vs. Minnesota Twins (SS) — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays — NESNplus, 1 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals (SS) — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Twins (SS) vs. Atlanta Braves (SS) — Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 6 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Sportsnet 360, 6 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals (SS) vs. New York Mets — WPIX, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago Cubs vs. Anaheim Angels — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports SoCal, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland A’s — NBC Sports app, 3 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 3 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners (SS) — MLB Network/Root Sports Plus, 4 p.m.

Seattle Mariners (SS) vs. San Francisco Giants — NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 5

Free Games

Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV/Fox, 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:25 p.m.

MLS Season Pass (Subscription)

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. New York City FC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

LAFC vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7:25 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

XPEL 225, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pit Boss 250, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX

Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series: Austin — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Atlanta — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Raptors 905 at Greensboro Swarm — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 6 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go — MSG 2/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Iowa Wolves — MC22, 8 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

San Jose at Calgary — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey — Sportsnet One/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/West)/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas — City TV/Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Detroit at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville — Root Sports/Bally Sports South, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles — TSN3/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Islanders — ESPN+/Hulu, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 5 p.m.

New York Rangers at Florida — MSG Network/Bally Sports Florida, 5 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — ABC, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — NHL Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

Matchday 1 — NWSL Kickoff

North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current — Paramount+, 2 p.m

San Diego Red Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Adjarabet Arena, Batumi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Mongolia — Fubo Sports Network, 9:47 a.m.

International Friendly, MEWA Arena, Mainz, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

Germany vs. Peru — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:45 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

E60: The Band Is On The Field — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: The Garden State — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

The First Team — Stadium, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Accomplishing Goals — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Campus Eats: Burgers — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Great Brady Heist — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

They Fight — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Q Ball — FS2, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of February — ESPN2, 8;30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known at Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Group Stage

Group A, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. Cyprus — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:50 a.m.

Group I, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel vs. Kosovo — Fubo Sports Network, 12:47 p.m.

Group D, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Turkey — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:50 p.m.

Group I, Stadion Karadjordje, Novi Sad, Belarus

Belarus vs. Switzerland — FS2, 12:55 p.m.

Group A, La Rosaleda, Malaga, Spain

Spain vs. Norway — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Group D, Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia

Croatia vs. Wales — Fubo Sports Network, 3:32 p.m.

Group I, Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra

Andorra vs. Romania — Fubo Sports Network 8, 3:32 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Weightlifting

Clash on the Coast 2023: Strongman — ESPN2, midnight