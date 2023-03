All Times Eastern



Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 1

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Gold Coast Suns vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Quarterfinal, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico — FS1, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

College Baseball

LSU at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

East Region, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH — Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl

USC vs. Michigan State — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Vermont vs. Marquette — CBS, 2:45 p.m

Midwest Region, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel//Evan Washburn

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Iowa State — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

South Region, Ball Arena, Denver, CO — Lisa Byington/Steve Smith/Avery Johnson//Andy Katz

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Baylor — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Creighton — TNT, 4 p.m.

West Region, MVP Arena, Albany, NY — Spero Dedes/Deb Antonelli//A.J. Ross

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Saint Mary’s — TBS, 2 p.m.

Iona vs. UConn — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

East Region, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH — Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

East Region, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel//Evan Washburn

Providence vs. Kentucky — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

Montana State vs. Kansas State — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

Midwest Region, MVP Arena, Albany, NY — Spero Dedes/Deb Antonelli//A.J. Ross

Drake vs. Miami (FL) — TBS, 7:25 p.m.

Kent State vs. Indiana — TBS, 9:55 p.m.

West Region, Ball Arena, Denver, CO — Lisa Byington/Steve Smith/Avery Johnson//Andy Katz

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga — truTV, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona State vs. TCU — truTV, 10:05 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

In-Game LIVE Bracket Central — SportsGrid, noon

Road to the Final Four — TNT, 1 p.m.

Road to the Final Four — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

Greenville 1 Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC — Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck

Marquette vs. South Florida — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Greenville 1 Region, Xfinity Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD — Tiffany Greene/Jimmy Dykes

West Virginia vs. Arizona — ESPN, noon

Holy Cross vs. Maryland — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Seattle 4 Region, Carter-Hawkeye Area, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA — Dave O’Brien/Christy Winters-Scott

Georgia vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Iowa — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Greenville 2 Region, Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA — Kevin Fitzgerald/Andrew Lloyd

UNLV vs. Michigan — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Hawai’i vs. LSU — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville 1 Region, Purcell Pavilion, Notre Dame University, South Bend, IN — Jenn Hildreth/Mike Thibault

Southern Utah vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Creighton — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Seattle 3 Region, Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg, VA — Angel Gray/Helen Williams

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

South Dakota State vs. USC — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Seattle 4 Region, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA — Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod

Sacred Heart vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Mississippi — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Greenville 2 Region, Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT — Elise Woodward/Dan Hughes

Gardner-Webb vs. Utah — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. North Carolina State — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Quinnipiac vs. Colgate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Harvard vs. Cornell — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament

Semifinals, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Providence vs. Boston University — NESN/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack — NESN/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey East Face-Off Live — NESN, 6:30 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament

Frozen Faceoff

Semifinals, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Colorado College vs. Denver — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Frozen Four

National Semifinals, AMSOIL Arena, Duluth, MN

Northeastern vs. Ohio State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Stanford at Colorado — Pac-12 Insider, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Boise State at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Session III, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Quarterfinals — ESPNU, noon

Session IV, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Semifinals — ESPN, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United — USA Network, 3:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 6 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 9:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNews, 12:55 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series-Singapore, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Faldo Hurricane — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Real Valladolid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 28

Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Fights 9, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Upsets — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Top 10: Top 10 TUF Alumni — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Edwards vs. Usman 3 — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox — NESN, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies (SS) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (SS) — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins (SS) — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays (SS) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (SS) — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Miami Marlins (SS) vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago Cubs (SS) vs. Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Kansas City Royals vs. Anaheim Angels — Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs (SS) — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland A’s — NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Raptor 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Charlotte — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston — Bally Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland — NBC Sports Boston/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus,. 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: Women in Football — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Bally Sports South/TSN4, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Columbus at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, noon

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

The Homestand Show — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Short List– NLSE, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones — HBO, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Center, Indian Wells, CA

Women’s Semifinals/Men’s and Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.