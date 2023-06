Patrick Mahomes is among four athletes taking part in The Match in Las Vegas today. Credit: Jeremy Freeman/Turner Sports via USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 16

Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Relentless: Jared Anderson — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Qatar vs. Honduras — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones)/Univision/TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Haiti vs. Mexico — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden/Rodolfo Landeros)/Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Tony Finau/Rickie Fowler/Joel Dahman & Nick Hardy/Chris Kirk/Webb Simpson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Keegan Bradley/Tom Kim/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Max Homa/Brian Harman/Taylor Moore — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Justin Thomas/Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Mike Tirico/Curt Byrum/Nick Dougherty//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser), 3 p.m.

DP World Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, WI

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Paul Azinger/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Roger Maltbie//Jimmy Roberts

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Exhibition

The Match, Wynn Golf Club, Wynn Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Trevor Immelman/Charles Barkley//Kathryn Tappen//Draymond Green//Von Miller

Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce vs. Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson — TNT/truTV/HLN, 7 p.m.

The Match Preshow — TNT/truTV/HLN, 6:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Nashville Sounds at Memphis Redbirds — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2023 World’s Strongest Man: Parts 3 & 4 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC: The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Texas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

New York at Oakland — MLB Network/YES/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Anaheim — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston — Bally Sports Florida/NESN, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

2023 MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Motorcycle

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Hare Scramble 2023 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Downland — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside The League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2023 NHL Draft

Day 2, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Rounds 2-7 — NHL Network/ESPN+/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc– FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Homestand Show — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Carol Hutchins — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 8 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 9 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 10 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Man — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Swimming

USA Swimming

U.S. National Championships, Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines//Kara Dixon

Day 3 — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Courtside Live: Semifinals: ATP Tour/WTA Tour: Rothesay Open/ATP Tour: Mallorca Championships/WTA Tour: Bad Homburg Open, 6 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports North/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 10 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/Indiana Fever Facebook/KPHE, 10 p.m.

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces — Amazon Prime Video/YES/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.