All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 15

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Semifinals, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Florida vs. TCU — ESPN (Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald//Dani Wexelman), 2 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. LSU — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 7 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

German Masters, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Brandenburg, Germany

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m. (delayed from 06/28/2023)

Asian Tour

The 65th Korean Open Golf Championship, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan-si, Republic of Korea

1st Round — Golf Channel, midnight

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Central: Women’s PGA Championship — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 10: Total Driving — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 pm.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2000 Open Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

AHL Calder Cup Finals

Game 7, Acrisure Arena, Thousand Palms, CA

Hershey Bears at Coachella Valley Firebirds — NHL Network, 10 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Norfolk Tides at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, noon

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Root Sports/Amazon Prime Video (NY/NJ/CT), 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Toronto at Miami — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Florida, noon

New York Mets at Houston — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2023 MLB Draft Combine — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Matchday 20

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Atlanta United vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart

Montreal Impact vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN1) — English: Nate Bukaty/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches

New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 9:30 p.m. (also on TSN1) — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire, 10:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla//French: Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Ramses Sandoval/Walter Roque

St. Louis City SC vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin/Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Martin Zuniga

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Melissa Ortiz/Diego Valeri

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Melissa Ortiz/Diego Valeri

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Shaqtin’ a Fool: Season Finale 2022-23 — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

2023 NBA Draft: Get to Know — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Draft Preview — ESPN, 7 p.m.

2023 NBA TV Mock Draft — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2023 Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Announcement — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m./Sportsnet, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Aux, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Taylor vs. Team Leach — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Team Filler vs. Team Leach — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Special Olympics

World Games Berlin 2023

Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Hockey — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Soccer — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Basketball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Knew Me When — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Dominican Dream — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA U21 EURO

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A, Boris Paitchadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Portugal — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Group A, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Belgium vs. Georgia — CBS Sports Network, noon

Group B, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Spain — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Las Vegas Sun at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/KTVK/KPHE, 3:30 p.m.