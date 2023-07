Jul 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 17

Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 5: Pau to Laruns — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Show: Stage 6 — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN The Ocho

Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Tournament — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

2022 New Swarm FlingGolf Classic — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

AWA Wiffle Ball at The Ocho — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Golf

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, noon

The Path to Pebble – Inside the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: First and Last — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

The Path to Pebble – Inside the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: A Star is Born — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Columbus Clippers at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 290 Countdown: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Miami — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Houston — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at San Diego — Bally Sports West/MLB San Diego Padres, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco — Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Home Run Derby Bracket Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Matchday 23

MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m. (English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

California Classic

Day 2, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden State vs. Charlotte — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Miami vs. Sacramento — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City Summer League

Day 2, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Utah — NBA TV/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

E60: Pictures: Perfect — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Knew Me When — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, midnight

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Radio — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: 2nd Round — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: 2nd Round Highlights — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA U-21 EURO

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Adjarabet Arena, Batumi, Georgia

Israel vs. England — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Semifinal, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest, Romania

Spain vs. Ukraine — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Box 2 Box: UEFA U-21 EURO Edition — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA U-21 EURO Post Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty — Twitter/KTVK/KPHE/YES, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx — Indiana Fever Facebook/Bally Sports North Extra, 9 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.