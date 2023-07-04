All Times Eastern
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Group Stage — Matchday 3
Group D, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala — FS2 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton), 6:24 p.m./UniMás/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.
Group D, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
Canada vs. Cuba — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden), 6:30 p.m.
Group C, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
Costa Rica vs. Martinique — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones), 9:30 p.m.
Group C, Shell Energy Stadium, Harrison, NJ
Panama vs. El Salvador — FS2 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton)/UniMás/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.
Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1/FS2, 8:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro — Peacock, 7 a.m.
Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro — USA Network, 8 a.m.
Stage 5: Pau to Laruns — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Gluttony
Major League Eating
2023 Hot Dog Eating Contest, Nathan’s Famous Corporation, Brooklyn, New York, NY
Announcers: John Anderson/Rich Shea//Renée James
Women’s Competition — ESPN3, 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Competition — ESPN2, noon
Golf
Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, noon
Golfing the World: Buddy Trip Ireland — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.
Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 4 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
Episode 3 — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Episode 4 — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Episode 5 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Episode 6 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB
American League
Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 1 p.m.
Texas at Boston — Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 1:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN2, 11 a.m.
St. Louis at Miami — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado at Houston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco — Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.
Anaheim at San Diego — TBS (Brian Anderson/Ron Darling)/Bally Sports West/MLB San Diego Padres, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.
Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 9:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
Matchday 23
Free Game
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — Apple TV (English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz), 10:30 p.m.
MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)
Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla
Orlando City SC vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.(also on TSN1/TSN4) — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: José Hernandez/Pablo Marino//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier
FC Dallas vs. D.C. United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Mariano Trujillo
Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa
MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Kaylyn Kyle/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Stefaro Fusano/Chelsea Cabarcas/Jaime Macias
MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday) — English: Kaylyn Kyle/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Stefaro Fusano/Chelsea Cabarcas/Jaime Macias
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.
NBA
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
NFL
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Mic’d Up: The 2022 Season — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles — NFL Network, 11 p.m.
NHL
A Day That Changed the Game: February 22, 1980 — NHL Network, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m..
3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9 p.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN, 10 p.m.
30 for 30: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN Radio– ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: 2nd Round — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: 1st Round Highlights — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.