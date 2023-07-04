World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut chows down on a burrito during the World Burrito Eating Contest at the Beer Garden in Deer District in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The event, hosted by Qdoba, coinciding with National Burrito Day, included Chestnut, who won the contest, and other contestants competing to consume as many Qdoba burritos as possible during a 10-minute window for prize money. Burrito 0410
Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

CONCACAF Gold Cup
Group Stage — Matchday 3
Group D, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala — FS2 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton), 6:24 p.m./UniMás/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Group D, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
Canada vs. Cuba — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden), 6:30 p.m.

Group C, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
Costa Rica vs. Martinique — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones), 9:30 p.m.

Group C, Shell Energy Stadium, Harrison, NJ
Panama vs. El Salvador — FS2 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton)/UniMás/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1/FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro — Peacock, 7 a.m.
Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro — USA Network, 8 a.m.
Stage 5: Pau to Laruns — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Gluttony
Major League Eating
2023 Hot Dog Eating Contest, Nathan’s Famous Corporation, Brooklyn, New York, NY
Announcers: John Anderson/Rich Shea//Renée James
Women’s Competition — ESPN3, 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Competition — ESPN2, noon

Golf
Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, noon
Golfing the World: Buddy Trip Ireland — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.
Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 4 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
Episode 3 — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Episode 4 — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Episode 5 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Episode 6 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB
American League
Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 1 p.m.
Texas at Boston — Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 1:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League
Cincinnati at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN2, 11 a.m.
St. Louis at Miami — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague
Colorado at Houston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco — Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.
Anaheim at San Diego — TBS (Brian Anderson/Ron Darling)/Bally Sports West/MLB San Diego Padres, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.
Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 9:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS
Matchday 23
Free Game
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — Apple TV (English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz), 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)
Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla
Orlando City SC vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.(also on TSN1/TSN4) — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: José Hernandez/Pablo Marino//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier
FC Dallas vs. D.C. United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Mariano Trujillo
Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Kaylyn Kyle/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Stefaro Fusano/Chelsea Cabarcas/Jaime Macias
MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday) — English: Kaylyn Kyle/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Stefaro Fusano/Chelsea Cabarcas/Jaime Macias

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Mic’d Up: The 2022 Season — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL
A Day That Changed the Game: February 22, 1980 — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m..
3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9 p.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN, 10 p.m.
30 for 30: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN Radio– ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: 2nd Round — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: 1st Round Highlights — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

