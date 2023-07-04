World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut chows down on a burrito during the World Burrito Eating Contest at the Beer Garden in Deer District in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The event, hosted by Qdoba, coinciding with National Burrito Day, included Chestnut, who won the contest, and other contestants competing to consume as many Qdoba burritos as possible during a 10-minute window for prize money. Burrito 0410

All Times Eastern

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group D, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala — FS2 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton), 6:24 p.m./UniMás/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Group D, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Canada vs. Cuba — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden), 6:30 p.m.

Group C, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Costa Rica vs. Martinique — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones), 9:30 p.m.

Group C, Shell Energy Stadium, Harrison, NJ

Panama vs. El Salvador — FS2 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton)/UniMás/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1/FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Stage 5: Pau to Laruns — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Gluttony

Major League Eating

2023 Hot Dog Eating Contest, Nathan’s Famous Corporation, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: John Anderson/Rich Shea//Renée James

Women’s Competition — ESPN3, 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Competition — ESPN2, noon

Golf

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, noon

Golfing the World: Buddy Trip Ireland — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler

Episode 3 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Episode 4 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Episode 5 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Episode 6 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Texas at Boston — Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN2, 11 a.m.

St. Louis at Miami — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Houston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco — Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Diego — TBS (Brian Anderson/Ron Darling)/Bally Sports West/MLB San Diego Padres, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 23

Free Game

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — Apple TV (English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz), 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla

Orlando City SC vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.(also on TSN1/TSN4) — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: José Hernandez/Pablo Marino//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

FC Dallas vs. D.C. United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Mariano Trujillo

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Kaylyn Kyle/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Stefaro Fusano/Chelsea Cabarcas/Jaime Macias

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday) — English: Kaylyn Kyle/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Stefaro Fusano/Chelsea Cabarcas/Jaime Macias

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: The 2022 Season — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

A Day That Changed the Game: February 22, 1980 — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m..

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN Radio– ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: 2nd Round — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: 1st Round Highlights — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.