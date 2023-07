Jul 22, 2023; Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR; Brian Harman tees off on the first hole during the third round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3

Week 5, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Killer 3s vs. Enemies/Power vs. Ghost Ballers/Bivouac vs. 3’s Company — CBS, 3 p.m.

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 16

Lubbock Super Regional, United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX

Bleed Green vs. The Enchantment — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wichita Super Regional, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Mass Street vs. Heartfire — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Aftershocks vs. Team Arkansas — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Élysées (conclusion) — Peacock, 10:10 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock (Paul Burmeister/Sam Bewley/Brent Bookwalter), 10 a.m.

Stage 21 Recap — NBC, 5 p.m.

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 1: Clermont-Ferrand — CNBC, 8 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Summer Series

Matchweek 1, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Daniel Mann/Stephen Warnock//Alex Aljoe

Fulham vs. Brentford — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Speight/Tim Howard//Alex Aljoe

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard), 3:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard), 6 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard), 9 p.m.

eSports

SportsCenter Special: The Madden 24 Ratings — ESPN, 1 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group G, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — JP Dellacamera/Aly Wagner//Telemundo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol/Natalia Astrain

Italy vs. Argentina — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 1:55 a.m. (Monday)

Group H, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (AAMI Park), Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Announcers: FS1 — John Strong/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Universo/Peacock — Jorge Calvo/Kenti Robles/Diana Rincón

Germany vs. Morocco — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 4:25 a.m. (Monday)

Group F, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Announcers: FS1 — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey//Telemundo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Janelly Farias

Brazil vs. Panama — FS1/Telemundo/Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Monday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1/FS1 4K, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Previa del partido — Universo, 4 a.m. (Monday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K, 6:30 a.m. (Monday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo, 6:30 a.m. (Monday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Swimming

Day 1, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines/Kara Dixon

Finals: Men’s & Women’s 400m Freestyle/Men’s 400m Medley/Men’s & Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Day 2, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Preliminary Heats: Men’s & Women’s 100m Backstroke/Women’s 100m Backstroke/Men’s 200m Freestyle/Women’s 1500m Freestyle — Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Stewart — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Golf

The R&A

The Open Championship, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom

Final Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 17, 18 — NBC 4K/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler/Min Woo Lee — Peacock, 7:20 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Max Homa/Jordan Spieth — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 2 p.m. (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah BegayIII/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Arron Oberholser/Jaime Diaz/Damon Hack/Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis/Eamon Lynch/John Wood)

Ladies European Tour

La Sella Open, La Sella Golf Resort & Spa, Alicante, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Johnson Wagner/George Savaricas//Graham DeLaet//Craig Perks

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Hy-Vee One Step 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Dave Burns//Kevin Lee

Final Warmup — Peacock, 11:05 a.m.

Race — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Pre-Race Show — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBC/Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Free Games — Apple TV

New York City FC vs. Atlas FC, 7 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMâs/TUDN) — English: Chris Wittyngham/Dan Gargan//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez//FS1: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr

FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Jesus Bracamontes

Nashville SC vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martin Zuniga

Puebla FC vs. Minnesota United, 9 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Mark Followill/Steven Caldwell/Spanish: Moises Linares/Pablo Marino//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Leagues Cup Countdown, 6:30 p.m. — Kaylyn Kyle/Calen Carr

Leagues Cup La Previa, 6:30 p.m. — Andres Agulla/Carlos Pavón/Pavel Pardo

Leagues Cup Countdown, 11 p.m. — Kaylyn Kyle/Calen Carr

Leagues Cup La Previa, 11 p.m. — Andres Agulla/Carlos Pavón/Pavel Pardo

MLS Season Pass — Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: José Hernandez/Tony Cherchi

Minor League Baseball

International League

Norfolk Tides at Gwinnett Stripers — Stadium, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Pacific Coast League

Reno Aces at Round Rock Express — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 7 — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 8 — ESPN, 3 p.m.

UFC 291 Countdown: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Kansas City/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Cincinnati — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego at Detroit — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Mark Grant/Craig Monroe), noon

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Boston — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney)/ESPN2 (Michael Kay/Alex Rodriguez), 7 p.m.

National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY

Induction Ceremony — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

A Hall for Heroes: The Inaugural Hall of Fame Induction of 1939 — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2023 Hall of Fame Preview — MLB Network, noon

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame– Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Dan Plesac), 11:30 a.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Dan Plesac), 3 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

HighPoint.com 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network (Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Kyle Petty), 2 p.m.

Post-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock (Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Kyle Petty), 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Reign Man & the Glove — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Pacific Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup — Matchday 8

Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Pickleball

Pickle4 America

Ballpark Series, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Pro Showcase Exhibition: Men’s and Women’s Singles — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS, noon

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

TrueSouth: St. Louis — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Athens — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

TrueSouth: Madisonville — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Jackson, MS — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

TrueSouth: Brunswick — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Newport Hall of Fame Open Finals (ATP)/Palermo Ladies Open Finals (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside Live: Croatia Open Umag (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics — CBS, 1 p.m.

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty — NBA TV/Indiana Fever Facebook/YES app, 3 p.m.