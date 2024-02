Feb 22, 2024; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBC World Bantamweight Title, Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan

Junto Nakatani vs. Alexandro Santiago — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Andre Dawson Classic

HBCU, Jackie Robinson Training Complex, Vero Beach, FL

Alabama State vs. Southern — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Grambling State vs. Florida A&M — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Stony Brook at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Cornell at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Dayton at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

URI at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Kansas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Belmont at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Albany at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Western Carolina at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

BYU at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wright State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

High Point at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Davidson — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Marist at South Florida — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida International — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6;30 p.m.

Long Island University at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.Erik van Rooyen.

Utah at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

North Carolina State at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Kent State at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brown at Columbia — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Nevada at San José State — FS1, 10 p.m.

Women’s

College of Charleston at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Colorado at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Big Five Meet

Session I, Rec Hall, Penn State University, University Park, PA

Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Wisconsin at Penn State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at St. Lawrence — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Clarkson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at RPI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Union — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Ferris State — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire — NESN, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Western Michigan at St.Cloud State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Alaska-Anchorage at Augustana — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Bemidji State at St. Thomas — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Minnesota State — FloSports, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Clemson Classic

Day 1, McWhorter Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Mississippi vs. Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Dugout Club Classic

Day 1, JoAnne Graf Field, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Florida State vs. Charleston Southern — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Florida State vs. Charleston Southern — ACC Network Extra, 5:30 p.m.

Duke Invitational

Day 1, Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Michigan State vs. Elon — ACC Network Extra, noon

Michigan State vs. Boston University — ACC Network Extra, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Boston University — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Duke vs. Villanova — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Star State Invitational

Day 1, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Stanford vs. Louisiana — Longhorn Network, noon

Stanford vs. Colorado State — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Iona at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2:30 p.m.

UMass at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Lipscomb st North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4:30 p.m.

Army at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Purdue at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama at UAB — ESPN+, 4:45 p.m.

Albany at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Boise State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Stetson — ESPN+, 5;30 p.m.

St. Thomas at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Group Play — Matchday 2

Group A, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson City, CA

Dominican Republic vs. Mexico — CBS Sports Golazo Network/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Argentina vs. United States — Paramount+/ESPN+, 10:05 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

Scoreline Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Trophy Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salaam, Rabat, Morocco

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta (Vidanta Vallarta Course), Vallarta, Mexico

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Jim “Bones” McKay//Johnson Wagner/John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Austin Eckroat/Lanto Griffin/Dylan Wu & Nico Echavarria/Vincent Norman/Matt Wallace with coverage of S.H. Kim/Charley Hoffman/Keith Mitchell & Cameron Champ/Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Emiliano Grillo/K.H. Lee/Erik van Rooyen with coverage of Tony Finau/Nicolai Hejgaard/Mackenzie Hughes — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Cameron Champ/Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Tony Finau/Nicolai Hejgaard/Mackenzie Hughes — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

International Swing

Magical Kenya Open, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 23

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Main Events: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Northeastern vs. Boston Red Sox — NESN, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Chicago/Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN (Kevin Brown/Eduardo Pérez//Tim Kurkjian//Aiden González))/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Race That Takes Four Lefts and Goes 250 Miles, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: ESPN — Dave Pasch/Hubie Brown//Monica McNutt

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: ESPN — Mark Jones/Richard Jefferson//Katie George

Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves — ESPN/WMLW/Bally Sports North, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta — Sportsnet One/WPCH, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — KTLA/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston — KPHE/KTVK/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City — Monumental Sports Network/KSBI, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Denver at Portland — Altitude/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game Prime Time LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Birmingham Squadron — Tubi/WABM, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Salt Lake City Stars — ClipperVision/Jazz+, 9 p.m.

Osceola Magic at G League Ignite — Tubi/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: Black History Month Special — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Glory Days: The New Golden Age for HBCU Football — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Inspire Change Special — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Columbus — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/NHL Network/MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago — TSN3/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton — Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports North Extra, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Winnipeg at Chicago/Minnesota at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Mesa Arizona Open, Bell Bank Park, Mesa, AZ

Quarterfinals — YouTube, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal — FS1, 7 p.m.

PWHL

New York at Toronto — YouTube/MSG Network/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 26

Bologna vs. Hellas Verona — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Draw — TUDN/CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: Semifinals: Qatar Open (ATP Tour) & Dubai Duty Free Championships (WTA Tour)/Quarterfinals: Rio Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: Quarterfinals: Rio Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Center Court: Semifinals: Mifel Tennis Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Nations League

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Groupama Stadium, Décines, France

France vs. Germany — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Semifinal, Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Sevilla, Spain

Spain vs. Netherlands — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Grand Rapids Rise at San Diego Mojo — YouTube, 10 p.m.