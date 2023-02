All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Belmont at Drake — CBS Sports Network, noon

Cincinnati at Central Florida — ESPNU, noon

Ohio State at Purdue — CBS, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ESPN, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bradley at Southern Illinois — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Temple — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairfield — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Marist — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Rider at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

George Washington at St. Bonaventure — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Houston — ESPN, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Chicago State — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler — FS1, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Nebraska — FS1, 5 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Furman — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — FS1, 7 p.m.

UNLV at Boise State — FS1, 9 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball: Part Three (1971-1979) — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Louisville at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Purdue at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Auburn at Tennessee — ESPN2, noon

Davidson at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Bally Sports/Marquee Sports Network/NESNplus/YES, 1 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Towson at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

LSU at Florida — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

George Mason at Fordham — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

USC at Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Murray State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Auburn at Missouri — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Clearwater Invitational

Tournament, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

Duke vs. Michigan — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

UCLA vs. Louisiana — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Arizona vs. Indiana — ESPN+, noon

South Florida vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN+, noon

Louisiana vs. Florida State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. South Florida — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Florida State vs. Alabama — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Central Florida — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Texas Classic

Tournament, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Texas vs. Incarnate Word — Longhorn Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Arizona State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 24

Manchester City vs. Leicester City — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Los Angeles Open, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 10, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tiger Woods, Tyrell Hatton, Kramer Hickok — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rory McIlroy/Justin Thomas/Viktor Hovland & Scottie Scheffler/Danny Willett/Luke List — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rory McIlroy/Justin Thomas/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Tiger Woods, Tyrell Hatton, Kramer Hickok — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes, 10, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Course, Naples, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 22

Elche CF vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 24

Stade Brestois 29 vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais FC vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Toulouse vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Black History Month — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: Week in Review — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Statcast Superlatives of 2022 — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Rookies of 2022 — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — Fox, 1 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Game, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron — TNT/TBS, 8:30 p.m.

2023 NBA Legends Awards — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBA GameTime: NBABet: All-Star Sunday — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA All-Star Tip-Off — TNT, 6 p.m.

NBA All-Star Draft — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star: NBA All-Star Postgame Show 2023 — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA G League Next Up Game, Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Team Luka vs. Team Scoot — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Minnesota — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa — Bally Sports Midwest/TSN5/TVA Sports, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey — TSN3/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona — Sportsnet (East/West/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup

Group Stage

Day 2, Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

United States vs. Japan — TNT/HBO Max/Universo/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Brazil vs. Canada — HBO Max/Universo/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show — TNT, 3 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Breakaway — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

CROWN — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Jackie to Me — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Heat Checks: NBA Trades — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: ABN Amro Open Finals (ATP Tour)/Delray Beach Open Finals (ATP Tour)/Argentina Open Finals (ATP Tour)/Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Center Court Live: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Rio Open (ATP Tour)/Merida Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

XFL

Week 1

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas — ABC, 3 p.m.

Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders — ESPN, 8 p.m.