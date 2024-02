Feb 10, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) protects the ball during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Lomachenko — ESPNews, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

Lehigh at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Houston Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Elon at Towson — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Auburn-Montgomery at West Florida — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona at USC — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

ACC Huddle: Transfer Portal Review — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Beanpot Tournament

Doubleheader, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Consolation Game

Boston College vs. Harvard — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Northeastern vs. Boston University — NHL Network/NESN/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Prelude to a Championship — NESN, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Division 1 Féminine

Matchday 15

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Matchweek 24

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Danny Higginbotham/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone –USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Frauen-Bundesliga

Matchday 13

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m. (delayed from 02/11)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2005 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

LaLiga

Matchday 24

UD Almería vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

2007 Daytona 500 (02/18/2007) — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Charlotte — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Altitude/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston — MSG Network/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah — NBC Sports Bay Area/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

HIgh Tops — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network Streaming, 7 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at G League Ignite — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

First Draft — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Calgary Flames at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports North/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey — Root Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia — Scripps Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network. 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 24

Juventus vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — Draft Kings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Black Girls Play — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

All Access — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 1 (series premiere) — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

All In: More to Gin: Episode 2 (series premiere) — NLSE, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Delray Beach Open (ATP Open)/ABN AMRO Open (ATP Open)/Argentina Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Center Court Live: ABN AMRO Open (ATP Tour)/Qatar Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)