All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Saint Peter’s — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Navy at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State at Clemson — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Chicago State at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Concord at Akron — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fairfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

American at Lafayette — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/NBC Sports California/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Western Michigan at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at North Dakota — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

USC at Washington — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Boston University at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cornerstone at Davenport — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Army at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gwynedd Mercy at Penn — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Belmont Abbey at Wingate — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Monmouth — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Colgate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Chicago State at Ball State — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Murray State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Southern at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Utah at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Belmont — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Bradley — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

SMU at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Big Ten Conference vs. Atlantic Coast Conference, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Maryland vs. North Carolina State — ESPN, noon

Sun Bowl

Atlantic Coast Conference vs. Pac-12 Conference, Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Pittsburgh vs. UCLA — CBS, 2 p.m.

Gator Bowl

Independent vs. Southeastern Conference, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl

Mid-American Conference vs. Mountain West Conference, Arizona Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Ohio vs. Wyoming — Barstool Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl

Southeastern Conference vs. Atlantic Coast Conference, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Tennessee vs. Clemson — ESPN, 8:10 p.m.

Orange Bowl Command Center — ESPNU, 8:10 p.m.

SkyCast — ACC Network/SEC Network, 8:10 p.m.

BTN Live: Football Semifinal Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 9:30 a.m.

SEC Now live from the College Football Hall of Fame, Atlanta, GA — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Orange Bowl Kickoff — ESPN/ESPNU, 8 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL — ACC Network, 11:40 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN, 11:40 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:40 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Harvard at Boston University — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18

West Ham United vs. Brentford — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Rockford IceHogs at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Slovakia vs. Latvia — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Group A, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Germany vs. Austria — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Getafe CF vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 1:05 p.m.

Cádiz CF vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 1:05 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor (10/06/2018) — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

Statcast Superlatives of 2022 — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Searching for Shohei: An Interview Special — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

David Ortiz: Legend of the Fall — FS1, 7 p.m.

Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Orlando — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto — Bally Sports Arizona/TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver — Bally Sports Sun/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — NBA TV/Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA TV GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Nick Saban: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The 2006 Rose Bowl: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Anaheim — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports SoCal, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Pregame — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf: Best of 2022 — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Musial Awards — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

LUTE — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

The Bright Path: The Johnny Bright Story — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of December — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:50 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

United Cup — Day 2

Group C, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Germany vs. Czech Republic/Spain vs. Great Britain — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.