All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 4

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Duke Pro Day — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Spring Football Preview — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Johns Hopkins at Maryland — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

CD Motagua vs. Tigres UANL — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

1st Leg, BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC — FS1/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France

FC Nantes vs. Olympique Lyonnais — FS2, 3 p.m.

DfB-Pokal (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Brentford — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National/The R&A

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Par 3 Contest — ESPN+/ESPN3, noon

Par 3 Contest — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Wednesday at the Masters — ESPN+/ESPN3, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Road To The Masters Invitational — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Par 3 Contest Replay — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

United States vs. Japan — TSN5/NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

IIHF Women’s World Championship Pregame — TSN3/TSN5, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UFC 287 Countdown: Pereira vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City — MLB Network/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Milwaukee — SNYBally Sports Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at Miami — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Yankees — NBC Sports Philadelphia/YES, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington — Bally Sports Sun/MASN, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana — MSG Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee — ESPN/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — TSN4/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/TSN4/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Explained: History of the Super Bowl — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Throwback: 2011 Draft Rewind — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Calgary at Winnipeg — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Rangers — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

2nd Round & Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

2nd Round & Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.