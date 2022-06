All Times Eastern

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA of America Highlights: 2022 Senior PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 13: Bell Flight Commander — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Billy Andrade-Fairways & Greens — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

2022 Memorial Cup

Semifinal, TD Station, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Shawinigan Cataractes — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Memorial Cup on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Oakland at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/YES, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Anaheim — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Baltimore at Seattle — MLB Network/MASN2/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN, 7 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8;30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Announcement — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk: Dawn Staley & Lisa Leslie — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk: Donna DeVaronna & Lesley Visser — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Defying the Odds: The 2022 Honda Inspiration Award — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

2022 Collegiate Women Sports Awards — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

All Access The ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: 1st Round — ESPN/ESPN3/ESPN+, 6 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: 1st Round — ESPN/ESPN3/ESPN+, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury — Facebook Live/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/KHSV/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.