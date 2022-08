All Times Eastern

College Field Hockey

Stanford at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 2015 Presidents Cup Highlights — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 20: Backswing Faults — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Gary Koch-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, KVIK Hockey Arena, Herning, Denmark

Finland vs. Japan — TSN5, 9 a.m.

United States vs. Switzerland — TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

Cádiz CF vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Valencia vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Toronto — Marquee Sports Network/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

All Madden — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 4

Beşiktaş vs. Sivasspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:15 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Rich & Famous — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open — Men’s and Women’s 1st Round

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic/Nick Kyrgios vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Stefano Tsitsipas vs. Daniel Galán/Leylah Fernandez vs. Océane Dodin — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.