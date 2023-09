Sep 27, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Brooks Koepka walks off the course during a practice day for the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 5

West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 7 a.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

AFL Men’s

Grand Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Victoria, Australia

Collingwood Magpies vs. Brisbane Lions — FS1, 12:24 a.m. (???!!!)

Boxing

All Access: Canelo vs. Jermell Charlo-Episode 1 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

All Access: Canelo vs. Jermell Charlo-Episode 2 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 6

TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 17

Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/CFL+, 8 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions — TSN3/CFL+, 10:30 p.m./TSN1, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

College Field Hockey

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m

College Football

Week 5

Louisville at North Carolina State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at BYU — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Soccer

Men’s

Duke vs. Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 6;30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Football Championship

Matchday 9

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples//Tripp Isenhour//Amy Rogers

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Ryder Cup

Europe vs. USA, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Paul Azinger/Justin Leonard/Tom Abbott/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Notah Begay//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Cara Banks//Steve Sands

Day 2: Foursome Matches — USA Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Day 2: Foursome and Four-Ball Matches — NBC, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, noon

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 8

Barcelona vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 7

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 35, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — YouTube, 8:30 a.m.

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Fight Night 14

Stamp vs. Ham, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Main Card — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal (03/05/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Kansas City — YES/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, , 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego at Chicago White Sox — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Houston at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Amon Ra St. Brown: A Football Life Origins — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Preseason

New York Rangers at New York Islanders – MSG SportsNet/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — NHL Network/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal — TSN4/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa — TSN3/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — NHL Network/KMCC, 10 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool A, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

New Zealand vs. Italy — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

The Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:15 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Astana Open (ATP Tour)/Communist China Open (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 3, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, College Park Center, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series, 2-0)

WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.