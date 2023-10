Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) celebrates the victory late in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 17-13.

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Fight of the Century

Heavyweights, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier (03/08/1971) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Joe Frazier vs. Bob Foster (11/18/1970) & Joe Frazier vs. George Foreman (01/22/1973) — ESPN, 10;30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 9

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2, 10:25 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s Exhibition

Maui Relief Charity Game, Breslin Center, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

Tennessee at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund Charity Game, State Farm Center, University of Illinois, Champaign, IL

Kansas at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Wisconsin vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Cal vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

UCLA vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round — Campus Sites

#4 Seed vs. #5 Seed — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

#3 Seed vs. #6 Seed — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, FL

#7 Seed vs. #10 Seed — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

#8 Seed vs. #9 Seed — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

USC vs. Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Clemson at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network, noon

Oklahoma at Iowa State — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — Fox/FS2, 2 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Fox/FS2, 4:55 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 3 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 10

West Ham United vs. Everton — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Luton Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City — Peacock, 11:30 a.m. (Jon Champion/Lee Dixon)

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada International, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia

Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Mexico City Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Race — ABC, 4 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Final Round Highlights — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 11

Real Betis vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 10

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 9:50 a.m.

FC Metz vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 9:50 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 7:30 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Express Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 5:45 p.m.

Express Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:46 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Path to the Pennant: World Series Games 1 & 2 — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three (Free Games — All Games on Apple TV)

Western Conference

Game 1, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

Eastern Conference

Game 1, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls. 8 p.m. (also on FS1), 8 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

Western Conference

Game 1, CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO

St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City (also on FS1), 10 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 8

Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte

Post-Race Show — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Oklahoma City — Altitude/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports SoCal, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Week 8

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tennessee — Beth Mowins/James Lofton/Jay Feely//Amanda Guerra

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

New England at Miami — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

New York Jets at New York Giants — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Houston at Carolina — Brandon Gaudin/Robert Smith//Jen Hale

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

Minnesota at Green Bay — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

New Orleans at Indianapolis — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

Philadelphia at Washington — Chris Myers/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — Adam Amin/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona — Chris Lewis/Ross Tucker//Justin Walters

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Kansas City at Denver — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Heritage Classic, Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/TBS/Max, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo — Altitude 2/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey — Bally Sports North/MSG SportsNet, 5 p.m.

San José at Washington — NBC Sports California/Monumental Sports Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Heritage Classic Pre-Game — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Pickleball

APP Tour

Houston Open, Houston Memorial Tennis Center, Houston, TX

Finals — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 10

Cagliari vs. Frosinone — Paramount+, 7:30 a.m.

Monza vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Inter Milan vs. AS Roma — Paramount+, 1 p.m.

SSC Napoli vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 3:45 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Announcers: TNT/Max — JP Dellacamera/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

United States vs. Colombia — TNT/Max/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/Shannon Boxx/DaMarcus Beasley

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT, 5 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Catching Hell — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Captain: Loyalty One Way — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

The Captain: Never Gave Up a Day in My Life — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Autism: My Sporting Superpower — BBC News, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

The Syd + TP Show: Syd + TP Fight Through Setbacks — Fubo Sports, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Finals: Erste Bank Open (ATP Tour)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals Cancún, Plaza Quintana Roo, Cancún, Mexico

Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Singles and Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, Accor Arena, Paris, France

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.