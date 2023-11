Nov 1, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez (9) celebrates scoring a penalty kick goal during the second half of the first round MLS Cup Playoffs matchup against Atlanta United at Lower.com Field. The Crew won 2-0.

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Brescia at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Drexel at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland City at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Dalton State at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Goshen at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Greenville at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Virginia Tech at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at St. John’s — FS1, 7 p.m.

Le Moyne at Georgetown — FS2, 7 p.m.

Albany at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Iowa — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (TX) at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Presbyterian at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Southwest Adventist at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Baylor (at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Benedictine Mesa at Weber State — EPSN+, 9 p.m.

Northwest Indian at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at DePaul — FS2, 9 p.m.

Vanguard at Boise State — KTVB/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Merced at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Westcliff at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at San José State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Sacramento State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, noon

BYU at Montana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Allen University at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cleveland State at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas (TX) at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Warner at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Yale at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Iona at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

MACtion

Ball State at Northern Illinois — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: LSU at Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

Epson Tour Highlights: 2023 Black Desert Resort Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPNews, midnight

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three (MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ subscription required)

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: English — Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish — Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m. (Columbus leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

Announcers: English — Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish — José Hernández/Miguel Gallardo

Nashville City SC vs. Orlando SC, 9 p.m. (Orlando leads series, 1-0)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

George Kittle: A Football Life Origins — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 9 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond

Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers — TNT/Max/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche — TNT/Max/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Chris Chelios

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Buffalo at Carolina — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal — Bally Sports Sun/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Islanders — Bally Sports North/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis — TSN3/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary — Bally Sports South/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim — TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San José — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

48 Minutes– Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Preview — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS12, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup/Moselle Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup/Moselle Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 4

Group H, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

Group F, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Announcers: CBS Sports Network — Clyde Tyldesley/Rob Green

Atlético de Madrid vs. Celtic — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.//CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Clint Dempsey/Micah Richards//Guillem Balagué//Messe Marsch//Marco Messina//Christina Unkel

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Group E, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

SS Lazio vs. Feyenoord — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:55 p.m.

Group G, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Young Boys — Paramount+/Vix+, 3 p.m.

Group G, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Red Star Belgrade vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group H, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Royal Antwerp — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Nico Cantor/Freddie Ljungberg

The Golazo! Show — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

UCL Sound — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.