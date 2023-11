Nov 2, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; The NFL Shield logo at the PSD Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Arizona Fall League

Fall Stars Game, Sloan Park, Mesa, AZ

American League vs. National League — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao (05/02/2015) — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Mike Tyson’s Greatest Hits-Volume 1 — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

FAU Basketball: Run It Back — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Phyllis Ocker Field, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Big Ten Network, noon

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Campus Sites

Virginia vs. Syracuse — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Clemson vs. Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cal vs. San Diego State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Stanford vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Clemson vs. Florida State/Pittsburgh — ESPNU, noon

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Malek Stadium at Clinton Field, United States Military Academy, West Point, NY

Army vs. Boston University/Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, noon

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Maryland SoccerPlex, Boyds, MD

Xavier vs. Georgetown — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Premier Sports Campus, Lakewood Ranch, FL

Memphis vs. SMU/Florida Atlantic — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Wisconsin vs. Penn State/Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, FL

Arkansas vs. Georgia/Texas A&M — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Mississippi at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Kentucky at Florida — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Cal — Pac-12 Insider, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Arizona State at USC — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 11

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Liverpool — USA Network (Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux)/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

FA Cup

First Round Proper

Chesterfield vs. Portsmouth — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.

Kidderminster Harriers vs. Fleetwood Town — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Slough Town vs. Grimsby Town — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Crewe Alexandria vs. Derby County — ESPN+, 9:40 a.m.

Charlton Athletic vs. Cray Valley — ESPN+, 11:55 a.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix de France, Angers IceParc, Angers, France

Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Highlights — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

São Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Race — ESPN2, 11:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Frauen-Bundesliga

Matchday 6

Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

TimberTech Championship, The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship, El Cardonal at Diamante, Las Cabos, Mexico

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Johnson Wagner/Steve Sands//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oerholser

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

Deportivo Alavés vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Valencia vs. Granada — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 11

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 8:50 a.m.

Toulouse vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

2023 Gold Glove Awards Show — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three/MLS Season Pass (all games on Apple TV+ — subscription required)

Western Conference

Game 2, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: English — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish — Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis City SC, 5 p.m. (Sporting Kansas City leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Announcers: English — Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish — Francisco X. Rivera/Maximiliano Cordaro//French — Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m. (also on FS1/FS2) (LAFC leads series, 1-0)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Championship — Round of 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Phoenix — FS1, noon

Announcers: Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Cup Series — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

NASCAR America Post Race Show: Phoenix — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Detroit — KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland — Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV 7 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Week 9

NFL Germany Game, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Jason McCourty/Dan Orlovsky//Stacey Dales//Sara Walsh

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Network/WTVJ/KSHB, 9:30 a.m.

Announcers: Colleen Wolfe/Michael Irvin/Steve Mariucci/Steve Wyche//Ian Rapoport/Mike Garofalo/Tom Pelissero//Kimmi Chex/MJ Acosta-Ruiz/Steve Smith, Sr.//Stacey Dales//Sara Walsh

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Chicago at New Orleans — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Seattle at Baltimore — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Tampa Bay at Houston — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay — Adam Amin/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

Minnesota at Atlanta — Chris Myers/Mark Schlereth/Kristina Pink

Washington at New England — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Carolina — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

New York Giants at Las Vegas — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football, The Stadium Formerly Known as Paul Brown, Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanFuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 11:55 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Universo, 8 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at Chicago — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL Playoffs

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Providence Park, Portland, OR

Portland Thorns vs. NJ/NY Gotham — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Semifinal, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

Dallas, Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch, TX

Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Finals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Running

Announcers: John Anderson/Hannah Storm/Carrie Tollefson/Juan Luis Barrios/Des Linden/Galen Rupp/Amanda McGrory//Lewis Johnson//Becs Gentry//Ryan Field//Sam Ryan//Anthony Johnson//Kemberly Richardson//Michelle Charlesworth//Lee Goldberg//Brittany Bell//Josh Einiger

New York City Marathon — WABC, 7 a.m.

New York City Marathon — ESPN/WABC, 8 a.m.

New York City Marathon Highlights — ABC, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 11

Cagliari vs. Genoa — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

AS Roma vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

ACF Fiorentina vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 5 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

The Captain: Never Gave Up a Day in My Life — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Montrezl Harrell — Fubo Sports, 7 pm.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Syd + TP Show: Syd + TP Are New Money — Fubo Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 3 — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, Accor Arena, Paris, France

Finals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals Cancún, Plaza Quintana Roo, Cancún, Mexico

Doubles and Singles Finals — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 5

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — Paramount+, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton Hove & Albion vs. Manchester United — Paramount+, 1:45 p.m.