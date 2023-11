Nov 6, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Knockout Round

Preliminary Final, Brighton Homes Arena, Ipswich, Queensland, Australia

Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Baseball United

All-Star Game, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United East All-Stars vs. United West All-Stars — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Baseball United Pre-Game Show — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 12

1. FC Köln vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NIT Tip-Off

Doubleheader, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Third Place Game

Pittsburgh vs. Oregon State — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Championship Game

Baylor vs. Florida — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Rady’s Children Invitational

Doubleheader, LionTree Arena, San Diego, CA

Oklahoma vs. Seton Hall/USC — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall/USC — Fox, 6 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Vegas Showdown

Doubleheader, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Third Place Game

ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Championship Game

ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Bryant at Xavier — FS1, noon

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Samford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth vs. Belmont (at The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M (at Wolstein Center, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH) — EPSN+. 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana at Houston — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Grambling State at Troy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman (at Willett Hall, Longwood University, Farmville, VA) — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Cal-San Diego vs. Idaho (at Redhawk Center, Seattle University, Seattle, WA) — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Youngstown State at Dayton — Bally Sports Ohio/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Providence — FS2, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Colorado at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Florida at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Le Moyne at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Betty Chancellor Classic

Doubleheader, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Louisville vs. Alabama — ESPN+, noon

Gonzaga vs. Liberty — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

Cancun Challenge

Day 2, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico

Mayan Division (Round Robin)

Washington State vs. UMass — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. Maryland– FloSports, 1:30 p.m.

Riviera Division

Creighton vs. Michigan State — FloSports, 4 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Georgia Tech — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

James Madison vs. Montana State — FloSports, 9 p.m.

Paradise Jam

Day 2, University of Virgin Islands Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Island Division

Kentucky vs. Colorado — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. North Carolina State — ESPN+, 3:15 p.m.

Reef Division

Arizona State vs. South Florida — ESPN+, 5:45 p.m.

High Point vs. Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Van Chancellor Classic

Doubleheader, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Mississippi State — ESPN+, 4:45 p.m.

Clemson vs. Tulsa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Florida International — ESPN+, noon

North Dakota at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, noon

Eastern Michigan at Michigan — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Chicago State at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Samford at North Texas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

McNeese at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colgate at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas-Minnesota at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+ 4 p.m.

Fresno State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ball State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Weber State at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Maine at Richmond — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at Pacific — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 13

Miami (FL) at Boston College — ABC, noon

Iowa at Nebraska — CBS, noon

Ohio at Akron — CBS Sports Network, noon

Memphis at Temple — ESPN, noon

Toledo at Central Michigan — ESPNU, noon

TCU at Oklahoma — Fox, noon

Texas-San Antonio at Tulane — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — CBS, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Boise State — FS1, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Penn State vs. Michigan State (at Ford Field, Detroit, MI) — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

College Football Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Football In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, noon

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox/FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Hockey

Men’s

Lindenwood at Penn State — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Ohio State — B1G+, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rochester Institute of Technology — NESN, 7 p.m.

Brown at Holy Cross — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — KMSP, 8 p.m.

Alaska-Anchorage at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals, Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia

France vs. Uzbekistan — FS2, 3:18 a.m./Universo, 3:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Mali vs. Morocco — FS1/Telemundo, 6:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

NHK Trophy, Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena,Minami-ku, Sapporo, Japan

Free Dance — Peacock, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 11:50 p.m.

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 3:10 a.m. (Saturday)

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

FIA World Championship

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Andalucia Costa de Sol Open de España, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

DP World Tour

Season Opener

Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

3rd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 8 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Joburg Open, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF Films: Peter The Great: The Life and Times of Peter Allis — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 14

Deportivo Alavés vs. Granada — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 42, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — YouTube, 7:30 a.m.

Road to the 2023 PFL Championship — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Sugar Show — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

In-Season Tournament

Group Play

East Group C

Boston at Orlando — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Florida, 2:30 p.m.

West Group A

Phoenix at Memphis — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK, 5 p.m.

East Group C

Chicago at Toronto — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

East Group B

Miami at New York — ESPN/Bally Sports Sun/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

East Group A

Detroit at Indiana — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Indiana, 8 p.m.

West Group B

Denver at Houston — Altitude/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

West Group C

Sacramento at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State — ESPN/KENS/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Basketball In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Salt Lake City Stars at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 3 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Motor City Cruise — Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Austin Spurs — Tubi, 8 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV, 8:30 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Texas Legends — Urban Edge Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Stockton Kings — Tubi, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 12

Black Friday Game, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez//Alternate Feed — Dude Perfect

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets — Amazon Prime Video/WFOR/WNYW, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

Black Friday Football Today — Amazon Prime Video, 1:30 p.m.

Black Friday Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WFOR/WNYW, 2:45 p.m.

Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 6 p.m.

Black Friday Football Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 6:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 2:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres — TNT/Max/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports, 6 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild — TNT/Max/TVA Sports, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Pre-Game — TNT, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Post-Game — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Rangers at Philadelphia — NHL Network/MSG Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago — TSN4/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG SportsNet, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington — Sportsnet West/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at San José — TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Ottawa — MSG SportsNet/TSN5/RDS, 7;30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida — TSN3/Bally Sports Florida, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle — Sportsnet Pacific/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Top Shelf: Thanksgiving Special — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 1:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: Toronto at Chicago — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: Columbus at New Jersey/Edmonton at Washington/Nashville at St. Louis — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL’s Best — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time: Thanksgiving Rewind — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Inside Look: 2023 Global Gaming Expo — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m..

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Davis Cup Final 8

Semifinals, Palacio Deportes José Maria Martin Carpeña, Malaga, Spain

Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)