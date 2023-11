November 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrate after sacking New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (not pictured) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 11

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Asheville Championship

3rd Place Game, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Bryant at Rutgers — B1G+, noon

Eastern Washington at Cincinnati — ESPN+, noon

Air Force at Delaware — Delmarva Sports Network/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Idaho State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Friends at Wichita State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

San José State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Carolina at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Howard at James Madison — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Boise State — KTVB/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago State at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Radford — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

St. Ambrose at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Baylor — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Linfield at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Portland — KRCW/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Bard at Columbia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Keystone at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Army at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Towson — Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Montana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Chowan at Longwood — ESPN+, noon

Lindenwood at Dayton — ESPN+, noon

Maryland at South Carolina — ABC, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Ohio State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Siena at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Seton Hall — FloSports, 1 p.m.

George Mason at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Chicago State at Minnesota — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Michigan State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Mexico State at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Norfolk State at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oakland City at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rice at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee State at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Brown at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

UConn at North Carolina State — ABC, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Central Michigan at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cleveland State at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Morehead State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

DePaul at Louisville — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Southern at Purdue — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Butler — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Tarleton at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Villanova at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Stanford — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Pacific — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Howard at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kent State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Long Island University at Iona — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at Rider — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Davidson at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Women’s Exhibition

United States at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Clemson vs. North Carolina — ESPNU, noon

Big East Tournament

Championship, Maryland SoccerPlex, Boyds, MD

Xavier vs. Georgetown — FS1, 11 a.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Indiana University Memorial Stadium, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN

Indiana vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

College Volleyball

Women’s

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Finals, Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, CA

Qualifying Show — FS1, 2 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 12

West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network, 8:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Fulham — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs Brentford — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City — USA Network (Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux)/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Stephen Warnock

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Indonesia

Morocco vs. Ecuador — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:48 a.m. (Monday)

Indonesia vs. Panama — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:48 a.m./Universo, 6:55 a.m. (Monday)

Group B, Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Indonesia

Spain vs. Mali — FS2, 3:48 a.m./Universo, 3:55 a.m. (Monday)

Uzbekistan vs. Canada — FS2, 6:48 a.m. (Monday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Cup of Communist China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, Communist China

Highlights — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Tripp Isenhour/George Savaricas/John Cook//Craig Perks

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

The ANNIKA at Pelican, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples

Final Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Real Betis — ESPN+. 12:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 12

LOSC Lille vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español,, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

The Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

MLB

Inside Stitch — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Carded — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three

Eastern Conference

Game 3, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NBA

Charlotte at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, noon

Washington at Brooklyn — Monumental Sports Network/YES, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at Houston — Altitude/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — Bally Sports Detroit/Chicago — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix — Bally Sports Oklahoma/KPHE/KTVK, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Lakers — Root Sports/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Raptors 905 — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 2 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks — MSG SportsNet, 3 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Mexico City Capitanes — WABM, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Cleveland Charge — WACY, 6 p.m.

NFL

Week 10

NFL Frankfurt Game, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Jason McCourty//Stacey Dales/Sara Walsh

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots — NFL Network/WTTV/WCVB/WMUR, 9:30 a.m.

Announcers: Colleen Wolfe/Michael Irvin/Steve Mariucci/Gerald McCoy/Steve Wyche/Mike Garofalo/Ian Rapoport/Tom Pelissero

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Pittsburgh — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Houston at Cincinnati — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Tennessee at Tampa Bay — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Announcers: James Brown/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/J.J. Watt/Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

New Orleans at Minnesota — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

San Francisco at Jacksonville — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Howie Long/Jimmy Johnson/Michael Strahan/Rob Gronkowski/Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday live from United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO — Fox, 11 a.m.

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Chargers — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Atlanta at Arizona — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Amanda Renner

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

New York Giants at Dallas — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

Washington at Seattle — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

New York Jets at Las Vegas — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms/Matthew Berry/Mike Florio

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, 11 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 11:55 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Universo, 8 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Florida — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/NHL Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports North, 6 p.m.

Columbus at New York Rangers — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal — Sportsnet Pacific/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

San José at Anaheim — Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports California/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Beyond Our Ice — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Columbus at New York Rangers/Vancouver at Montreal Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: San José at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Pickleball

USA National Championships

Gold Medal Matches, Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch, TX

Men’s and Women’s Pro Singles/Men’s and Women’s Pro Doubles/Mixed Pro Doubles — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 12

ACF Fiorentina vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Udinese vs. Atalanta — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

SS Lazio vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network, noon

Inter Milan vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Final, Patriots Point Soccer Complex, Mount Pleasant, SC

Charleston Battery vs. Phoenix Rising FC — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

SC Featured: Rocky Bleier — ESPNews, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon.

TrueSouth: Memphis — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

TrueSouth: Oxford — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Fort Benning — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Sail GP Season 4-Show 1 — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Athens — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: St. Louis — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness — CBS, 5 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Syd + TP Show: Syd + TP Get the Guys — Fubo Sports, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Black Girls Play — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Candace Parker: Unapologetic — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

E60 — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup finals/ATP Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin Italy

Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)