Feb 29, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) carries the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s

Opening Round, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Sydney Swans vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 3:01 a.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Air Force at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Virginia at George Washington — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Penn at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Richmond at James Madison — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Davidson at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Akron at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at East Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Davidson at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Troy at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Kansas State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Central Florida at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Grambling at Tulane — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big South Conference Tournament

1st Round, Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, High Point University, High Point, NC

South Carolina Upstate vs. Radford — ESPN+ 8 p.m.

Northeastern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal — Home Sites

Fairleigh Dickinson at Le Moyne — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Merrimack — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Central Connecticut — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Davidson — Bally Sports South/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Miami (FL) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

George Mason at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Butler — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McNeese at New Orleans — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

UConn at Marquette — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

BYU at Iowa State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State at San José State — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno State at New Mexico — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Henrico Sports & Events Center, Glen Allen, VA

La Salle vs. UMass — ESPN+, noon

Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Announcers: Pam Ward/Stephanie White//Angel Gray

Clemson vs. Boston College — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Debbie Antonelli//Angel Gray

Virginia vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Justin Walters/Kelly Gramlich/Ivory Latta/Muffet McGraw

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

1st Round, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Zora Stephenson/Meghan McKeown//Caroline Piñeda

Purdue vs. Northwestern — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers — Peacock, 8:55 p.m.

Announcers: Carolyn Manno/Aliyah Boston/Aja Ellison

B1G College Countdown — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

1st Round, Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, High Point University, High Point, NC

Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

1st Round, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

Oregon vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Washington State vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Christy Thomaskutty//Brooke Weisbrod

Kentucky vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Florida vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Mississippi vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Ball State at Kent State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Saginaw Valley at Ferris State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Wayne State at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Akron — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Houston Christian at Lamar — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

McNeese at New Orleans — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin Parkside at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 6 p.m.

American at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Western Michigan– ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Toledo– ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Ohio at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Women’s

Hockey East Tournament

Semifinal, Matthews Arena, Northeastern University, Boston, MA

New Hampshire at Northeastern — NESN/ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal, Toscano Family Ice Forum, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Boston College at UConn — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 5 p..

Penn State at Baylor — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bellmarine at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 5:30 p.m.

Stetson at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

New England Revolution vs. Alajuelense — FS2, 5;56 p.m.

1st Leg, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew — FS2, 7:56 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Akron, Zapopan, México

Guadalajara vs. Club América — FS2/TUDN, 9:56 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinals, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

Brazil vs. México — Paramount+/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canada vs. United States — Paramount+/ESPN+, 10:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:15 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Lingshui, Hainan, Communist China

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

DP World Tour

Jonsson Workwear Open, Glendower Golf Club, Dowerglen, Edenvale , South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Range: Arnold Palmer Invitational — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

The Golf Fix: The Players — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Events: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

New York Mets vs. Houston — MLB Network/Space City Home Network, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cactus League

Anaheim (SS) vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Oakland vs. Anaheim (SS) — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets — ESPN/Bally Sports SoCal/Space City Home Network, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Utah — NBC Sports Chicago/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers — NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Lowe Post — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/MSG Network/YES app, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/WRGV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs — TNT/Max, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche — TNT/Max/Sportsnet 360/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Craig Berube/Paul Bissonnette/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/Max, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/Max, midnight

Wednesday Night Hockey

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim — TVA Sports/TSN5/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Kathryn Tappen/Mike Rupp/Kevin Weekes

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

Boston at Toronto — TSN4/TSN5/YouTube, 7 p.m./NESN, midnight (same night coverage)

Montreal at New York — MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:15 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Short List — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Immortals– NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now: PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Football, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Life — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Second Serve — T2, 6 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. FC Copenhagen — CBS, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 3-1)

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 1-0)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

UCL Multicast — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.