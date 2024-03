Mar 24, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley speaks with guard Raven Johnson (25) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 3

Essendon Bombers vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Melbourne Dragons — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Junior Lightweights, Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson — ESPN+, 6:05 p.m.

College Baseball

Rice at Wichita State — ESPN+, noon

South Florida at Charlotte — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UAB at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.g

Kansas at BYU — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

URI at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State — B1G+, 3:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan — B1G+, 4 p.m.

UMass at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Butler at Indiana — BTN+, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina aat Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Mercer — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Utah State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

San José State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Oregon — Pac-12 Insider, 8:05 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10:05 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

South Region, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

North Carolina State vs. Marquette — CBS, 7:09 p.m.

Duke vs. Houston — CBS, 9:39 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Kenny Smith

Tournament Central — CBS, 9:10 p.m.

Midwest Region, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Gonzaga vs. Purdue — TBS/truTV, 7:39 p.m.

Creighton vs. Tennessee — TBS/truTV, 10:09 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Seth Davis/Candace Parker/Bruce Pearl/Jay Wright

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS/truTV, 6:30 p.m.

Tournament Central — TBS/truTV, 9:40 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS/truTV, 12:40 a.m. (Saturday)

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Match Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NewsWire March Madness Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

March Madness Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

March Madness Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

BTN Live: Purdue Basketball Sweet Sixteen Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Bracket Central Live: SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

March Madness Post Game — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, midnight

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

NCAA Division I Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Albany Regional 1, MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Announcers: Pam Ward/Stephanie White//Holly Rowe

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Portland Regional 4, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck//Brooke Weisbrod

North Carolina State vs. Stanford — ESPN. 7:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Texas — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NCAA Championship in the Studio — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Iowa Women’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

National Championship, St. Joseph Civic Center, St. Joseph, MO

Texas Women’s University vs. Minnesota State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Big XII Pro Day — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Providence Region, Providence Civic Center, Providence, RI

Announcers: John Buccigross/Colby Cohen

Michigan Tech vs. Boston College — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Wisconsin — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Maryland Heights Region, Centene Community Ice Center, Maryland Heights, MO

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Ben Clymer

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Michigan vs. North Dakota — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Hockey Studio Update — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Manhattan at Iona — ESPN+, noon

Saint Louis at George Washington — ESPN+, noon

URI at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Houston at BYU — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Bryant — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana — BTN+, 6 p.m.

Houston at BYU — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 9:05 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 3 — Longhorn Network, 10:30 a.m.

Day 3 — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

2nd Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Brandel Chamblee/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau/Si Woo Kim with Peter Malnati/Scottie Scheffler/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Padraig Harrington/Sahith Theegala & Billy Horschel/Mackenzie Hughes/Tom Hoge with Akshay Bhatia/Jake Knapp/Adam Svensson & Nick Dunlap/K.H. Lee/Luke List — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Akshay Bhatia/Jake Knapp/Adam Svensson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Peter Malnati/Scottie Scheffler/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 8 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Gallieri Classic, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

1st Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Ford Championship, Seville Golf & Country Club, Gilbert, AZ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill

2nd Round — Peacock, 6 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Cádiz CF vs. Granada — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 27

LOSC Lille vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 3 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada — beIN Sports en Español, 3:25 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Norfolk Tides — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Silva vs. Weidman 1 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Live: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

New York Yankees at Houston Astros — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Countdown to First Pitch live from Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (main game)/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — NESN/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Countdown to First Pitch live from Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/WCAU, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami — MLB Network (backup game)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Rockies.TV/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Shehadi/Robert Flores/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS2, 6 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Chicago/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/WUAB, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City — KPHE/KTVK/KSBI, 8 p.m.

Portland at Miami — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver — Bally Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Houston at Utah — Space City Home Network/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento — NBA TV/WFAA/KSTR/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

#Handles: 3/30 — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Raptors 905 — Tubi/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Bally Sports App, 8 p.m

Wisconsin Herd at Windy City Bulls — WABM, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Rip City Remix — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/KPDX, 9 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at South Bay Lakers — Tubi/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football (Spring Finale) — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at Buffalo — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 3

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars — NWSL+, 7 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Seattle Reign — Amazon Prime Video, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Betting Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 3 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Men’s Semifinals/Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Night Session: Men’s Semifinals/Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.